https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/watch-russian-t-80bv-tank-smash-ukrainian-militant-stronghold-1111783522.html
Watch Russian T-80BV Tank Smash Ukrainian Militant Stronghold
Watch Russian T-80BV Tank Smash Ukrainian Militant Stronghold
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian T-80BV tank destroying a stronghold with over 50 Ukrainian militants inside, including sabotage and intelligence groups.
2023-07-10T08:13+0000
2023-07-10T08:13+0000
2023-07-10T08:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
t-80
tank
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0a/1111783105_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9e1f265c4e803e0071170e6af49ccc87.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Russian T-80BV tank demolishing a stronghold with over 50 Ukrainian militants inside, including sabotage and intelligence groups. The video shows footage of the T-80BV tank: the crew receives the target, rolls out to a firing position and unleashes shells on an enemy stronghold from a closed firing position, the fire is corrected by a reconnaissance drone crew.Ukraine launched its much-touted 'counteroffensive' in early June after several delays. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but fail to advance on three fronts: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0a/1111783105_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b0cb98201b7a158eb3ce6e89b07f3073.png
Russian T-80BV tank crew wipes out Ukrainian militant stronghold for adjusting fire
An intelligence report disclosed that the stronghold had over 50 Ukrainian militants inside, including sabotage and intelligence groups. The tank fired on the move, thereby boosting the equipment’s survivability during combat operations.
2023-07-10T08:13+0000
true
PT0M57S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian t-80bv tank, ukrainian militant stronghold
russian t-80bv tank, ukrainian militant stronghold
Watch Russian T-80BV Tank Smash Ukrainian Militant Stronghold
The T-80BV tank features a 125mm smoothbore gun with an autoloader for rapid fire capability. The tank is equipped with composite and explosive reactive armor, making it highly resistant to anti-tank munitions.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Russian T-80BV tank demolishing a stronghold with over 50 Ukrainian militants inside, including sabotage and intelligence groups.
The video shows footage of the T-80BV tank: the crew receives the target, rolls out to a firing position and unleashes shells on an enemy stronghold
from a closed firing position, the fire is corrected by a reconnaissance drone crew.
Ukraine launched its much-touted 'counteroffensive' in early June after several delays. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but fail to advance on three fronts: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.