International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/watch-russian-t-80bv-tank-smash-ukrainian-militant-stronghold-1111783522.html
Watch Russian T-80BV Tank Smash Ukrainian Militant Stronghold
Watch Russian T-80BV Tank Smash Ukrainian Militant Stronghold
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian T-80BV tank destroying a stronghold with over 50 Ukrainian militants inside, including sabotage and intelligence groups.
2023-07-10T08:13+0000
2023-07-10T08:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
t-80
tank
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0a/1111783105_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9e1f265c4e803e0071170e6af49ccc87.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Russian T-80BV tank demolishing a stronghold with over 50 Ukrainian militants inside, including sabotage and intelligence groups. The video shows footage of the T-80BV tank: the crew receives the target, rolls out to a firing position and unleashes shells on an enemy stronghold from a closed firing position, the fire is corrected by a reconnaissance drone crew.Ukraine launched its much-touted 'counteroffensive' in early June after several delays. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but fail to advance on three fronts: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian T-80BV tank crew wipes out Ukrainian militant stronghold for adjusting fire
An intelligence report disclosed that the stronghold had over 50 Ukrainian militants inside, including sabotage and intelligence groups. The tank fired on the move, thereby boosting the equipment’s survivability during combat operations.
2023-07-10T08:13+0000
true
PT0M57S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0a/1111783105_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b0cb98201b7a158eb3ce6e89b07f3073.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian t-80bv tank, ukrainian militant stronghold
russian t-80bv tank, ukrainian militant stronghold

Watch Russian T-80BV Tank Smash Ukrainian Militant Stronghold

08:13 GMT 10.07.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The T-80BV tank features a 125mm smoothbore gun with an autoloader for rapid fire capability. The tank is equipped with composite and explosive reactive armor, making it highly resistant to anti-tank munitions.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Russian T-80BV tank demolishing a stronghold with over 50 Ukrainian militants inside, including sabotage and intelligence groups.
The video shows footage of the T-80BV tank: the crew receives the target, rolls out to a firing position and unleashes shells on an enemy stronghold from a closed firing position, the fire is corrected by a reconnaissance drone crew.
Ukraine launched its much-touted 'counteroffensive' in early June after several delays. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but fail to advance on three fronts: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала