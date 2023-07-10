https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/watch-russian-t-80bv-tank-smash-ukrainian-militant-stronghold-1111783522.html

Watch Russian T-80BV Tank Smash Ukrainian Militant Stronghold

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian T-80BV tank destroying a stronghold with over 50 Ukrainian militants inside, including sabotage and intelligence groups.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Russian T-80BV tank demolishing a stronghold with over 50 Ukrainian militants inside, including sabotage and intelligence groups. The video shows footage of the T-80BV tank: the crew receives the target, rolls out to a firing position and unleashes shells on an enemy stronghold from a closed firing position, the fire is corrected by a reconnaissance drone crew.Ukraine launched its much-touted 'counteroffensive' in early June after several delays. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but fail to advance on three fronts: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.

