Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Annual Inflation in Germany in June Accelerates to 6.4% From 6.1% - Statistical Office
Annual Inflation in Germany in June Accelerates to 6.4% From 6.1% - Statistical Office
Annual inflation in Germany accelerated from 6.1% in May to 6.4% in June, following a three-month slowdown, the German Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.
In monthly terms, consumer prices grew by 0.3% in June, as forecast, with food accounting for the biggest increase. "The rate of inflation therefore increased slightly again after slowing for three months in a row," President of Destatis Ruth Brand said. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), a measure of inflation in the European Union, jumped by 0.4% compared to May and amounted to 6.8% year-over-year. The HICP’s final assessment coincided with the provisional assessment as well. Germany, along with other EU member states, has been facing accelerating inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further was further exacerbated by anti-Russian sanctions that resulted in disruption of supply chains and led to energy crisis in Western economies.
Annual Inflation in Germany in June Accelerates to 6.4% From 6.1% - Statistical Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Annual inflation in Germany accelerated from 6.1% in May to 6.4% in June, following a three-month slowdown, the German Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.
In monthly terms, consumer prices grew by 0.3% in June, as forecast, with food accounting for the biggest increase.
"The rate of inflation therefore increased slightly again after slowing for three months in a row," President of Destatis Ruth Brand said.
The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), a measure of inflation in the European Union, jumped by 0.4% compared to May and amounted to 6.8% year-over-year. The HICP’s final assessment coincided with the provisional assessment as well.
Germany, along with other EU member states, has been facing accelerating inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further was further exacerbated by anti-Russian sanctions that resulted in disruption of supply chains and led to energy crisis in Western economies.
