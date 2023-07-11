Annual Inflation in Germany in June Accelerates to 6.4% From 6.1% - Statistical Office

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/annual-inflation-in-germany-in-june-accelerates-to-64-from-61---statistical-office-1111809764.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Annual inflation in Germany accelerated from 6.1% in May to 6.4% in June, following a three-month slowdown, the German Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.
In monthly terms, consumer prices grew by 0.3% in June, as forecast, with food accounting for the biggest increase.
"The rate of inflation therefore increased slightly again after slowing for three months in a row," President of Destatis Ruth Brand said.
The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), a measure of inflation in the European Union, jumped by 0.4% compared to May and amounted to 6.8% year-over-year. The HICP’s final assessment coincided with the provisional assessment as well.
Germany, along with other EU member states, has been facing accelerating inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further was further exacerbated by anti-Russian sanctions that resulted in disruption of supply chains and led to energy crisis in Western economies
