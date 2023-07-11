https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/biden-sending-cluster-munitions-to-ukraine-us-neocons-plot-attack-on-mexico-1111803599.html

Biden Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine; US Neocons Plot Attack on Mexico

Biden Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine; US Neocons Plot Attack on Mexico

Neocons in the US Congress have revealed their plan to launch a military attack on Mexico.

2023-07-11T05:08+0000

2023-07-11T05:08+0000

2023-07-11T12:19+0000

the critical hour

radio

cluster bombs

taiwan

ukraine

nato

israel

mexico

venezuela

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111803442_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_67a47daff751ac08efd43ceb9084d643.png

Biden Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine; US Neocons Plot Attack on Mexico Neocons in the US Congress have revealed their plan to launch a military attack on Mexico.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Outliers threaten NATO unity in its standoff against the Russian Federation. Also, President Joe Biden sends cluster munitions to Ukraine, arguing that the US has run out of other ammo types.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Scott Ritter argues that cluster munition will not change the dynamics on the battlefields of Ukraine. Also, NATO threatens to bring its poisonous warmongering to the Pacific region.KJ Noh, peace activist, teacher, and writer, joins us to discuss China. China's massive financial investments in the Middle East give the local populations an alternative development model. Also, China and Thailand launch air combat drills.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss Julian Assange and the media. Western media outlets threaten their own existence by failing to act on behalf of Julian Assange. Also, Meta's* new "Threads" app has been censored from day one.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. An Israeli sniper killed an unarmed Palestinian boy. Also, the battle in Jenin will inspire further resistance in the occupied territories.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the imperial decline of the US. A key expert admits that US foreign policy is at the heart of world destabilization.Teri Mattson, Latin America Campaign Coordinator for CODEPINK and podcast host for WTF is Going on in Latin America & the Caribbean, joins us to discuss Latin America. Latin American leaders reject Ukrainian president Zelensky attending the EU-CELAC meeting. Also, neocons in the US Congress have revealed their plan to launch a military attack on Mexico.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss foreign policy. President Biden suggested instituting the Israel model for Ukraine. Also, the BRICS development bank is pushing for de-dollarization and adding Argentina, Zimbabwe, and Saudi Arabia as members.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

taiwan

ukraine

israel

mexico

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, nato standoff against russia, cluster munitions to ukraine, julian assange, the battle in jenin, us foreign policy, eu-celac meeting, de-dollarization