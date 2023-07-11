https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/confrontation-between-russia-nato-slipping-into-worst-case-scenario---ambassador-1111806940.html
Russia, NATO Confrontation Slipping Into Worst-Case Scenario - Ambassador
Russia, NATO Confrontation Slipping Into Worst-Case Scenario - Ambassador
NATO leaders will gather in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12, 2023, to discuss a wide range of topics ranging from Sweden's accession to the alliance to military assistance to Ukraine. It is expected that NATO leaders will also address Ukraine’s membership aspirations.
The situation in the confrontation between Russia and NATO is degrading to the most unfavorable scenario on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday. "On the eve of the NATO Summit, the atmosphere in the U.S. information landscape has heated up to the limit. Every possible effort is being made to prepare local public opinion for the acceptation of any anti-Russian decisions that will be taken in Vilnius in the coming days. The situation continues to degrade to the most unfavorable outcome of the confrontation between Russia and the NATO countries," Antonov told reporters, as quoted by the Russian embassy in the United States. He added that the measures taken by the Western countries created more and more insurmountable obstacles on the way out of the most acute military and political crisis, "fraught with the most serious consequences for international security."
05:42 GMT 11.07.2023 (Updated: 05:45 GMT 11.07.2023)
