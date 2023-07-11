https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/cop28-uae-takes-lead-in-climate-change-action-1111816510.html

Focused on addressing the pressing issue of climate change, COP28 aims to bring together global leaders, experts and stakeholders to accelerate global efforts to address the environmental crisis. The importance of this year's conference is further underscored by the appointment of Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as president of the conference.The choice of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to host the conference and the appointment of Al Jaber to chair the conference has received widespread support from nations around the world.Looking ahead, the UAE plans to invest an additional $50 billion in renewable energy domestically and globally over the next decade, solidifying its position as a key player in the transition to a sustainable future.An illustrative example of this inclusive approach is the invitation extended to President Bashar al-Assad of Syria to attend COP28. By extending this invitation, the UAE is demonstrating its commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation, even in the face of complex geopolitical challenges.COP28 represents a critical opportunity for global leaders to unite and make substantial progress in the fight against climate change. With the UAE leading the way, there is hope that the conference will deliver meaningful results and inspire collective action towards a sustainable and resilient future for all.The world will be watching as COP28 unfolds in Dubai, and the UAE's commitment to renewable energy and environmental stewardship will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the global stage.

