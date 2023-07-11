https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/germany-to-provide-kiev-with-770mln-aid-package-including-patriot-systems-1111810821.html
Germany to Provide Kiev With $770Mln Aid Package, Including Patriot Systems
Germany will provide a 700 million euro ($770 million) military aid package to Ukraine, that will include providing two patriot systems to Kiev, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday.
"It was on short time made decision of the German Government to make that package again [military support package towards Ukraine Germany announced earlier] about almost 700 million euros which means Marders [infantry fighting vehicle] and Leopards and ammunitions and Patriot [air defense systems] and so on, so its anther really huge package all together we will have spent more than 17 billion euros," Pistorius said at 2023 NATO Public Forum during NATO Heads of State Summit in Vilnius. Later, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed this information.
