LIVE UPDATES: NATO Summit Kicks Off in Vilnius

Turkiye's Bid to Join EU Has Nothing to Do With Sweden's Accession to NATO – Sullivan

Turkiye's bid to join the European Union is not connected with the accession of Sweden to NATO, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"NATO is NATO. The EU is the EU. The United States is not part of the EU,” Sullivan said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Sweden's accession to NATO will become possible after Turkiye joins the European Union.