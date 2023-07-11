International
LIVE UPDATES: NATO Summit Kicks Off in Vilnius
Leaders of the world's largest military alliance will discuss a broad range of issues, while prioritizing the Ukrainian crisis and Sweden's entry bid to the US-led bloc.
LIVE UPDATES: NATO Summit Kicks Off in Vilnius

06:29 GMT 11.07.2023 (Updated: 07:03 GMT 11.07.2023)
Being updated
Leaders of the world's largest military alliance will discuss a broad range of issues, while prioritizing the Ukrainian crisis and Sweden's entry bid to the US-led bloc.
Leaders of member states belonging to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are gathering for a two-day summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. According to expectations, top-tier politicians will discuss a wide range of topics, with an emphasis on military aid to the Kiev regime and Sweden's accession to the bloc. Ukrainian membership aspirations will also be discussed by political experts, yet no solid decisions are anticipated, because Western politicians are unlikely to give Kiev any guarantees until the end of the hostilities. Surprisingly, media reports indicate that the US is among the main opponents of Ukraine's quick accession.
Ukraine applied for fast-track NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in February of that year. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the bloc was supportive of Kiev's aspirations but was not ready to approve its bid to join right away, chiefly due to Ukraine's active involvement in the current armed conflict.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
06:52 GMT 11.07.2023
Turkiye's Bid to Join EU Has Nothing to Do With Sweden's Accession to NATO – Sullivan
Turkiye's bid to join the European Union is not connected with the accession of Sweden to NATO, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
"NATO is NATO. The EU is the EU. The United States is not part of the EU,” Sullivan said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Sweden's accession to NATO will become possible after Turkiye joins the European Union.
06:48 GMT 11.07.2023
Biden to Meet With Zelensky on Wednesday - White House
US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
06:47 GMT 11.07.2023
Majority of Polish Oppose Ukraine Quick NATO Accession – Pole
The majority of Poland citizens are against Ukraine fast-track NATO accession, a pole, published in Rzeczpospolita news outlet shows.
06:43 GMT 11.07.2023
Allies Will Adopt New NATO Force Model, Increase Military Spending – Sullivan
The NATO member states will adopt a new force model at the Vilnius summit, as well as agree to increase their military spending, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
"Among other things, allies will adopt a new NATO force model, which will increase readiness capacity. Allies will agree to increase defense spending and adopt a new defense investment pledge," Sullivan said at a briefing in Vilnius ahead of the NATO summit.
More NATO member states are allocating above 2% of their GDP to military spending today or are on a path to get there, the official said, adding that the allies "agree that 2% should be a floor, not a ceiling."
06:39 GMT 11.07.2023
Issue of Supplying Cluster Munitions to Ukraine Allegedly Poses No Threat to NATO Integrity
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan added that issues of supplying cluster munitions to Kiev regime allegedly poses no threat to NATO unity.

The Biden administration last week unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions in a move widely criticized by human rights activists, and opposed by some US lawmakers. On Monday, Congressman Matt Gaetz said he will co-sponsor a US defense budget amendment that would ban the United States from transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine or any other country.
"But you certainly have not seen the British prime minister [Rishi Sunak], or really, for that matter, any of our NATO allies go out and say that this [cluster munitions' supply] threatens NATO unity. You have not heard anyone say that. And the answer ... is because it does not threaten NATO unity," Sullivan said at a briefing in Vilnius ahead of the NATO summit.
06:29 GMT 11.07.2023
Sullivan gives a preview of NATO Summit in Vilnius
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that he does not have any timetable for Ukraine's admission to NATO.
"I cannot put a timetable on it. I do not believe that you will see that coming out of here. This is about the substance of democratic and security sector reforms and getting those right and, of course, that in many ways, turns on the particular steps that are taken," Sullivan said at a briefing in Vilnius ahead of the NATO summit.
