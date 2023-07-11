https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/madonna-to-reschedule-north-american-leg-of-tour-amid-recovery-after-infection-1111805304.html
Madonna to Reschedule North American Leg of Tour Amid Recovery After Infection
Madonna to Reschedule North American Leg of Tour Amid Recovery After Infection
US singer Madonna, who fell severely ill with a bacterial infection last month, is rescheduling the North American leg of her world tour and plans to start in Europe this October, the singer said on Monday.
2023-07-11T02:38+0000
2023-07-11T02:38+0000
2023-07-11T02:36+0000
americas
madonna
pop singer
tour
reschedule
north america
bacterial infections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106497/64/1064976419_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_4b9b07ad6f9e51b8614aa68666cac172.jpg
"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe," the singer wrote on social media. Madonna, 64, was slated to kick off her Celebration World Tour on July 15, commemorating the 40th anniversary of her music career. The singer added she's on the road to recovery after falling ill last month from a serious bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in the intensive care unit, and that her main priority is her health. Dates for the tour's rescheduled North American leg have yet to be announced.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/us-singer-madonna-postpones-world-tour-due-to-bacterial-infection-1111532795.html
americas
north america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106497/64/1064976419_314:0:2931:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_4a8fd96d47279e25402b75f001f43d2a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
madonna, us singer, bacterial infection, north american tour, fall
madonna, us singer, bacterial infection, north american tour, fall
Madonna to Reschedule North American Leg of Tour Amid Recovery After Infection
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US singer Madonna, who fell severely ill with a bacterial infection last month, is rescheduling the North American leg of her world tour and plans to start in Europe this October, the singer said on Monday.
"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe," the singer wrote on social media.
Madonna, 64, was slated to kick off her Celebration World Tour on July 15, commemorating the 40th anniversary of her music career.
The singer added she's on the road to recovery after falling ill last month from a serious bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in the intensive care unit, and that her main priority is her health.
"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," the Grammy winner wrote.
Dates for the tour's rescheduled North American leg have yet to be announced.