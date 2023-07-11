International
Madonna to Reschedule North American Leg of Tour Amid Recovery After Infection
US singer Madonna, who fell severely ill with a bacterial infection last month, is rescheduling the North American leg of her world tour and plans to start in Europe this October, the singer said on Monday.
"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe," the singer wrote on social media. Madonna, 64, was slated to kick off her Celebration World Tour on July 15, commemorating the 40th anniversary of her music career. The singer added she's on the road to recovery after falling ill last month from a serious bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in the intensive care unit, and that her main priority is her health. Dates for the tour's rescheduled North American leg have yet to be announced.
02:38 GMT 11.07.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US singer Madonna, who fell severely ill with a bacterial infection last month, is rescheduling the North American leg of her world tour and plans to start in Europe this October, the singer said on Monday.
"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe," the singer wrote on social media.
Madonna, 64, was slated to kick off her Celebration World Tour on July 15, commemorating the 40th anniversary of her music career.
The singer added she's on the road to recovery after falling ill last month from a serious bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in the intensive care unit, and that her main priority is her health.
Honoree Madonna accepts the advocate for change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2023
Beyond Politics
US Singer Madonna Postpones World Tour Due to Bacterial Infection
28 June, 20:36 GMT
"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," the Grammy winner wrote.
Dates for the tour's rescheduled North American leg have yet to be announced.
