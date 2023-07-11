https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/madonna-to-reschedule-north-american-leg-of-tour-amid-recovery-after-infection-1111805304.html

Madonna to Reschedule North American Leg of Tour Amid Recovery After Infection

US singer Madonna, who fell severely ill with a bacterial infection last month, is rescheduling the North American leg of her world tour and plans to start in Europe this October, the singer said on Monday.

"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe," the singer wrote on social media. Madonna, 64, was slated to kick off her Celebration World Tour on July 15, commemorating the 40th anniversary of her music career. The singer added she's on the road to recovery after falling ill last month from a serious bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in the intensive care unit, and that her main priority is her health. Dates for the tour's rescheduled North American leg have yet to be announced.

