International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/meteorologists-fret-unusually-hot-gulf-of-mexico-waters-are-hurricane-powder-keg-1111818140.html
Meteorologists Fret Unusually Hot Gulf of Mexico Waters Are Hurricane ‘Powder Keg’
Meteorologists Fret Unusually Hot Gulf of Mexico Waters Are Hurricane ‘Powder Keg’
The waters of the Gulf of Mexico are unseasonably hot for early July, and as the hurricane season gets going, meteorologists are increasingly concerned that the waterway could cook up some intense cyclones.
2023-07-11T18:36+0000
2023-07-11T18:36+0000
beyond politics
gulf of mexico
florida
hurricane
global warming
heat wave
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111818339_0:0:3030:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_aca8f5a2392cdee8f68079fb6133133f.jpg
Water sensors across the region reached stunningly hot temperatures in recent days, with temperatures around the Florida Keys measuring between 92 and 96 degrees Fahrenheit (33-35 Celsius), and similar temps in littoral areas along the US’ southern coast.“Typically Florida sees a nice breeze from the [southeast] but this summer pattern has been resilient,” Berardelli explained, explaining that winds can stir up the seas, bringing up colder water from the deep. “The water is warming under this stagnation!”The high water temps are being pushed upward by a record-breaking heat wave across the region, with high humidity pushing Miami’s heat index up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. It’s been above 100 Fahrenheit for weeks.However, the unusual warming trend has been noted in the Gulf since February.The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and lasts until December, and while three tropical storms have been tracked so far - more than normal none have reached hurricane intensity. Still, meteorologists were already warning that 2023 could be an overactive year for tropical cyclones, fanned not only by a Pacific El Niño, but a rare Atlantic or “Dakar Niño,” named for the Senegalese city on the African coast where the warmer-than-normal waters can be found.In recent years, ultra-warm waters in the Gulf have been blamed for several hurricanes experiencing “bombogenesis,” or rapid intensification as they approached landfall. Hurricane Michael in 2018, Hurricane Laura in 2020, and Hurricane Ian in 2022, all strengthened dramatically as they approached the US Gulf Coast.The high heat is something being experienced across the US, not just in Florida. Phoenix, Arizona, experienced its 10th day above 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, and Death Valley, California, is expected to reach 130 degrees. Temps in California’s Central Valley won’t be much cooler, and in the Mid-Atlantic temperatures are settling into the mid-to-upper 90s. Some 90 million Americans are under heat alerts.Globally, last week the Earth shattered its record for hottest day three separate times, marking the highest global average temperature seen in 120,000 years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/earth-shatters-120000-year-heat-record-study-reveals-1111771184.html
gulf of mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111818339_180:0:2873:2020_1920x0_80_0_0_8dd94acfc7764f4b20302ee21c4c9b69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gulf of mexico; hurricane; warm; meteorologists; heat wave
gulf of mexico; hurricane; warm; meteorologists; heat wave

Meteorologists Fret Unusually Hot Gulf of Mexico Waters Are Hurricane ‘Powder Keg’

18:36 GMT 11.07.2023
© AP Photo / Craig LittenThe main beach at Caladesi Island State Park, a barrier island along the Gulf of Mexico, on Florida's West Coast in Dunedin, Fla., May 21, 2008. Caladesi Island State Park has been ranked No. 4 on the list of the nation's best beach for 2023, according to the annual ranking released Thursday, May 18, 2023, by the university professor known as “Dr. Beach.”
The main beach at Caladesi Island State Park, a barrier island along the Gulf of Mexico, on Florida's West Coast in Dunedin, Fla., May 21, 2008. Caladesi Island State Park has been ranked No. 4 on the list of the nation's best beach for 2023, according to the annual ranking released Thursday, May 18, 2023, by the university professor known as “Dr. Beach.” - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2023
© AP Photo / Craig Litten
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The waters of the Gulf of Mexico are unseasonably hot for early July, and as the hurricane season gets going, meteorologists are increasingly concerned that the waterway could cook up some intense cyclones.
Water sensors across the region reached stunningly hot temperatures in recent days, with temperatures around the Florida Keys measuring between 92 and 96 degrees Fahrenheit (33-35 Celsius), and similar temps in littoral areas along the US’ southern coast.

“That’s boiling for them! More typically it would be in the upper 80s,” tweeted Jeff Berardelli, the chief meteorologist and climate specialist at a Tampa television station.

“Typically Florida sees a nice breeze from the [southeast] but this summer pattern has been resilient,” Berardelli explained, explaining that winds can stir up the seas, bringing up colder water from the deep. “The water is warming under this stagnation!”
The high water temps are being pushed upward by a record-breaking heat wave across the region, with high humidity pushing Miami’s heat index up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. It’s been above 100 Fahrenheit for weeks.
However, the unusual warming trend has been noted in the Gulf since February.
In this image taken on June 13, 2019 small pieces of ice float in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2023
Beyond Politics
Earth Shatters 120,000-Year Heat Record, Study Reveals
9 July, 16:45 GMT
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and lasts until December, and while three tropical storms have been tracked so far - more than normal none have reached hurricane intensity. Still, meteorologists were already warning that 2023 could be an overactive year for tropical cyclones, fanned not only by a Pacific El Niño, but a rare Atlantic or “Dakar Niño,” named for the Senegalese city on the African coast where the warmer-than-normal waters can be found.
“The Gulf of Mexico is like a powder keg,” said meteorologist Matthew Cappucci. “We can't guarantee that a storm will spark up, but if one does, there is copious oceanic heat content – fuel – to help it overachieve.”
In recent years, ultra-warm waters in the Gulf have been blamed for several hurricanes experiencing “bombogenesis,” or rapid intensification as they approached landfall. Hurricane Michael in 2018, Hurricane Laura in 2020, and Hurricane Ian in 2022, all strengthened dramatically as they approached the US Gulf Coast.

Luckily, meteorologists haven’t identified any turbulent atmospheric areas likely to spawn hurricanes in the next two weeks, at least.

The high heat is something being experienced across the US, not just in Florida. Phoenix, Arizona, experienced its 10th day above 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, and Death Valley, California, is expected to reach 130 degrees. Temps in California’s Central Valley won’t be much cooler, and in the Mid-Atlantic temperatures are settling into the mid-to-upper 90s. Some 90 million Americans are under heat alerts.
Globally, last week the Earth shattered its record for hottest day three separate times, marking the highest global average temperature seen in 120,000 years.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала