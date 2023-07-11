https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/nato-to-establish-post-of-special-coordinator-to-fight-terrorism-1111808284.html

NATO to Establish Post of Special Coordinator to Fight Terrorism

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday following a meeting with the Turkish president and the Swedish prime minister that he would appoint a special representative to combat terrorism.

On the same day, Stoltenberg said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to send Sweden's application for NATO membership to the parliament for ratification as soon as possible. "Sweden’s cooperation with Turkiye in the fight against terrorism will continue beyond accession. Turkiye and Sweden agreed today to establish a new bilateral Security Compact. NATO will also significantly step up its work in this area. And I will establish, for the first time at NATO, the post of Special Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism," Stoltenberg said at a press conference. The fight against terrorism is carried out by NATO in different directions, so the bloc needs a single coordinator to improve the work of different divisions in the fight against terrorism, Stoltenberg added. In addition, NATO is cooperating in the fight against terrorism with Jordan, Tunisia and Mauritania, Stoltenberg noted.

