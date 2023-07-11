International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/north-korea-says-violation-of-countrys-airspace-could-be-critical-flight-for-us-planes-1111807199.html
North Korea Says Violation of Country’s Airspace Could Be ‘Critical Flight’ for US Planes
North Korea Says Violation of Country’s Airspace Could Be ‘Critical Flight’ for US Planes
Kim Yo Jong, deputy department director of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and sister of the country's leader, said on Tuesday that another attempt by US aircraft to violate the country's airspace could become a "critical flight" for them.
2023-07-11T06:24+0000
2023-07-11T06:24+0000
world
asian version of nato
kim yo jong
workers' party of korea (wpk)
dprk
deterrence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081484513_103:0:2896:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_f1a1055ec57544d3e965182a1f57ddd2.jpg
On Monday, Kim Yo Jong said that a US reconnaissance plane entered the airspace above North Korea's economic zone. A spokesman for the North Korean Ministry of National Defense added that US reconnaissance aircraft violated the country’s airspace several times from July 2-9. "I have already notified beforehand the counteraction of our army upon authorization. In case of repeated illegal intrusion, the U.S. forces will experience a very critical flight," the politician was quoted as saying by North Korean state media. She added that on Monday, a US strategic reconnaissance plane "intruded into the economic water zone of the DPRK side in the East Sea of Korea [Sea of Japan] eight times."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/sister-of-north-korean-leader-says-biden-appears-to-be-old-man-with-no-future-1109939914.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081484513_452:0:2547:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_1662d3aee13d6338e948c128e8a8383a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asian version of nato, kim yo jong, workers' party of korea, us aircraft north korea
asian version of nato, kim yo jong, workers' party of korea, us aircraft north korea

North Korea Says Violation of Country’s Airspace Could Be ‘Critical Flight’ for US Planes

06:24 GMT 11.07.2023
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manFILE - This Oct. 12, 2008 file photo shows a U.S. U2 reconnaissance plane taking off at the U.S. airbase in Osan, south of Seoul, South Korea. The U-2 spy plane outlasted the Cold War, outlived its successor and helped avert the world’s nuclear annihilation a half century ago. Defense cuts now threaten to knock the high-flying reconnaissance aircraft nicknamed the Dragon Lady out of the sky. The Air Force wants to gradually retire the fleet of 32 planes that can soar to an altitude of 70,000 feet, collect intelligence on North Korea and Russia and rapidly send the data to U.S. commanders, a crucial capability with an unpredictable Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang and an emboldened Vladimir Putin in Moscow. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, File)
FILE - This Oct. 12, 2008 file photo shows a U.S. U2 reconnaissance plane taking off at the U.S. airbase in Osan, south of Seoul, South Korea. The U-2 spy plane outlasted the Cold War, outlived its successor and helped avert the world’s nuclear annihilation a half century ago. Defense cuts now threaten to knock the high-flying reconnaissance aircraft nicknamed the Dragon Lady out of the sky. The Air Force wants to gradually retire the fleet of 32 planes that can soar to an altitude of 70,000 feet, collect intelligence on North Korea and Russia and rapidly send the data to U.S. commanders, a crucial capability with an unpredictable Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang and an emboldened Vladimir Putin in Moscow. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2023
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kim Yo Jong, deputy department director of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and sister of the country's leader, said on Tuesday that another attempt by US aircraft to violate the country's airspace could become a "critical flight" for them.
On Monday, Kim Yo Jong said that a US reconnaissance plane entered the airspace above North Korea's economic zone. A spokesman for the North Korean Ministry of National Defense added that US reconnaissance aircraft violated the country’s airspace several times from July 2-9.
Kim Yo Jong, vice-director of the Information and Publicity Department of the Workers' Party of Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
World
Sister of North Korean Leader Says Biden Appears to Be ‘Old Man With No Future'
29 April, 04:18 GMT
"I have already notified beforehand the counteraction of our army upon authorization. In case of repeated illegal intrusion, the U.S. forces will experience a very critical flight," the politician was quoted as saying by North Korean state media.
She added that on Monday, a US strategic reconnaissance plane "intruded into the economic water zone of the DPRK side in the East Sea of Korea [Sea of Japan] eight times."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала