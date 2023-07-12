https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/georgia-grand-jury-potentially-handling-trump-indictments-reportedly-sworn-in-1111823747.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Georgia grand jury expected to handle indictments against former President Donald Trump related to the 2020 election has reportedly been sworn in after a selection process that lasted three hours at a court in Atlanta.
Two grand jury panels were selected on Tuesday that each contain 23 grand jurors and three alternates, according to US media. One of the two panels is expected to be responsible for determining whether to approve the indictments.
An audio recording emerged in January 2021 of Trump telling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.
The file discovery later prompted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in 2021 to launch a probe into Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Willis is reportedly targeting August to announce charges against the former president.
Trump is also facing indictments in New York for allegedly covering up hush payments, along with federal charges over allegations of mishandling classified documents.
Trump has denied all charges and accused Democratic prosecutors of conducting a "witch hunt" to prevent him from running for president in 2024.