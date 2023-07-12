https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/google-sued-over-allegedly-scraping-peoples-data-without-consent-for-ai-development-1111834283.html

Google Sued Over Allegedly Scraping People's Data Without Consent for AI Development

Google Sued Over Allegedly Scraping People's Data Without Consent for AI Development

The plaintiffs call upon Google to temporarily “freeze” commercial development and use of its AI products. 12.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-12T14:48+0000

2023-07-12T14:48+0000

2023-07-12T14:48+0000

americas

california

google

artificial intelligence (ai)

lawsuit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111302354_0:191:2963:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_010d576bcc238bd2abf608e96b5989c4.jpg

A lawsuit accusing tech giant Google of scraping people’s data without consent and violating copyright laws has been filed with a US federal court in California.The complaint alleges that Google “has been secretly stealing everything ever created and shared on the internet by hundreds of millions of Americans,” taking people’s “personal and professional information” in order to build its commercial AI products such as chatbot Bard.The lawsuit, brought forth by public interest law firm Clarkson, names Google, its parent company Alphabet, and AI research subsidiary Google DeepMind as the defendants.While the US Federal Trade Commission stated last month that companies should collect the data for their algorithms’ improvement “lawfully,” Google simply decided to “quietly” update its online privacy policy “to double down on its position that everything on the internet is fair game for the company to take for private gain and commercial use,” the lawsuit posits.The plaintiffs in the case seek “injunctive relief in the form of a temporary freeze on commercial development and commercial use,” as well as unspecified damages.“Clarkson is asking Open AI and Google to temporarily pause commercial use of all AI products and allow for the coordination of a responsible deployment of this powerful technology,” reads a statement posted on Clarkson’s website.Ryan Clarkson, founder and managing partner at Clarkson, also suggested that Google should provide people with an opportunity to “opt out” of having their data used in the AI training process.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/china-is-going-to-be-great-in-artificial-intelligence-elon-musk-tells-ai-conference-in-shanghai-1111694053.html

americas

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

artificial intelligence development, data scraping, class action lawsuit