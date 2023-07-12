Live Updates: Day 2 of NATO Summit in Vilnius

The first day of the summit showed that North Atlantic Alliance is more aggressive and offensive than ever, political scientists told Sputnik. Leaders of the Washington-backed bloc showed readiness to expand in Asia and even confront China, blaming the latter for military build-up.
NATO members also showed commitment to gradually increase defense spending and demonstrated readiness to continue pumping Kiev regime with weapons and ammunition. Yet the NATO officials remained vague at best on another key issue – the deadline for Ukrainian accession – sparking outrage among Kiev politicians.
