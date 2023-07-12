International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/live-updates-day-2-of-nato-summit-in-vilnius--1111829080.html
Live Updates: Day 2 of NATO Summit in Vilnius
Live Updates: Day 2 of NATO Summit in Vilnius
Leaders of North Atlantic Treaty Organization have gathered in Vilnius to discuss most pressing issues while prioritizing the Ukrainian crisis and Sweden's entry bid.
2023-07-12T09:38+0000
2023-07-12T09:38+0000
world
nato
north atlantic treaty organization
nato summit in vilnius
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111826045_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_b125c8882eeed33850af910306dc29fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111826045_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_836374ec3ff845e90871743c69610757.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, nato summit, nato summit in vilnius, russia-nato showdown, nato ukraine
nato, nato summit, nato summit in vilnius, russia-nato showdown, nato ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg answers questions from journalists after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Day 2 of NATO Summit in Vilnius

09:38 GMT 12.07.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Leaders of North Atlantic Treaty Organization have gathered in Vilnius to discuss most pressing issues while prioritizing the Ukrainian crisis and Sweden's entry bid.
The first day of the summit showed that North Atlantic Alliance is more aggressive and offensive than ever, political scientists told Sputnik. Leaders of the Washington-backed bloc showed readiness to expand in Asia and even confront China, blaming the latter for military build-up.
NATO members also showed commitment to gradually increase defense spending and demonstrated readiness to continue pumping Kiev regime with weapons and ammunition. Yet the NATO officials remained vague at best on another key issue – the deadline for Ukrainian accession – sparking outrage among Kiev politicians.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
09:56 GMT 12.07.2023
Russia-China Relations Not Directed Against 3rd Countries, Alliances – Kremlin
Relations between Russia and China is not directed and has never been directed against third countries and alliances, these relations bring peace and stability in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Following the first say of the NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday, the leaders said in a joint communique that deepening the partnership between China and Russia is contrary to the values and interests of the alliance. In response, Peskov said that such statements indicate a misunderstanding of the essence of Russian-Chinese relations.
"I just said that our relations are in no way directed and have never been directed against third countries or against any alliances ... These relations really bring peace, they bring stability in the region, they create prosperity for the peoples of the two countries," Peskov told reporters.
09:36 GMT 12.07.2023
Kremlin Says Providing Ukraine with Any Security Assurances Extremely Dangerous, Infringe on Russia’s Security
Providing Ukraine with any security assurances is extremely wrong and very dangerous, they infringe on Russia's security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We consider it [providing Ukraine with security assurances] to be extremely erroneous and potentially very dangerous. Because by providing any kind of security assurances to Ukraine, these countries actually ignore the international principle of the indivisibility of security. That is, by providing security guarantees to Ukraine, they encroach on Russia's security," Peskov told reporters.
This is also fraught with very, very negative consequences in the medium, long term and even in the short term, the official said, adding that Moscow does not support providing security assurances to Ukraine and hopes that NATO will listen to its opponents for any security assurances to Kiev will make Europe a more dangerous place for years to come.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала