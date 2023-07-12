International
North Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
North Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile early Wednesday toward the Sea of Japan, defense ministries with both South Korea and Japan have detailed.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Wednesday toward the Sea of Japan, defense ministries with both South Korea and Japan have detailed."A possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea," read an initial message issued by Japanese officials. A follow-up release detailed that Pyongyang had "launched at least one ballistic missile."South Korean military reported that the launch involved one long-range ballistic missile.Details of the launch have yet to be released as a military analysis remains ongoing by Japanese and South Korean officials; however, it's speculated the missile is estimated to fall outside Japan's exclusive economic zone at about 11:13 a.m. local time.A statement by issued by Japanese officials notes that aircraft and ships were instructed to avoid any potential debris they may come in contact with, and alert the Japan Coast Guard. Local media reported that an emergency meeting by the Japanese prime minister's office has since been established, per protocol. The launch comes as North Korea blasted recent US reconnaissance flights that saw American planes enter the airspace above the nation's economic zone. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader and who serves as the deputy department director of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, detailed that two flights were documented. The flights, however, are in addition to 'multiple' airspace violations that occurred earlier in the month.
01:28 GMT 12.07.2023 (Updated: 02:02 GMT 12.07.2023)
The Wednesday launch marks the first in nearly a month after North Korea last fired off a missile in mid June. To date, it marks the 12 such launch in 2023 alone.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Wednesday toward the Sea of Japan, defense ministries with both South Korea and Japan have detailed.
"A possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea," read an initial message issued by Japanese officials. A follow-up release detailed that Pyongyang had "launched at least one ballistic missile."
South Korean military reported that the launch involved one long-range ballistic missile.
Details of the launch have yet to be released as a military analysis remains ongoing by Japanese and South Korean officials; however, it's speculated the missile is estimated to fall outside Japan's exclusive economic zone at about 11:13 a.m. local time.
A statement by issued by Japanese officials notes that aircraft and ships were instructed to avoid any potential debris they may come in contact with, and alert the Japan Coast Guard. Local media reported that an emergency meeting by the Japanese prime minister's office has since been established, per protocol.
The launch comes as North Korea blasted recent US reconnaissance flights that saw American planes enter the airspace above the nation's economic zone. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader and who serves as the deputy department director of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, detailed that two flights were documented. The flights, however, are in addition to 'multiple' airspace violations that occurred earlier in the month.
