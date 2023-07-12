https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/north-korea-fires-unidentified-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan-1111823571.html
North Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
North Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile early Wednesday toward the Sea of Japan, defense ministries with both South Korea and Japan have detailed.
2023-07-12T01:28+0000
2023-07-12T01:28+0000
2023-07-12T02:02+0000
asia
north korea
ballistic missile
missile launch
east sea
sea of japan
south korea
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109494560_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f7245399e3693471a8c5d37516e16aa3.jpg
North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Wednesday toward the Sea of Japan, defense ministries with both South Korea and Japan have detailed."A possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea," read an initial message issued by Japanese officials. A follow-up release detailed that Pyongyang had "launched at least one ballistic missile."South Korean military reported that the launch involved one long-range ballistic missile.Details of the launch have yet to be released as a military analysis remains ongoing by Japanese and South Korean officials; however, it's speculated the missile is estimated to fall outside Japan's exclusive economic zone at about 11:13 a.m. local time.A statement by issued by Japanese officials notes that aircraft and ships were instructed to avoid any potential debris they may come in contact with, and alert the Japan Coast Guard. Local media reported that an emergency meeting by the Japanese prime minister's office has since been established, per protocol. The launch comes as North Korea blasted recent US reconnaissance flights that saw American planes enter the airspace above the nation's economic zone. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader and who serves as the deputy department director of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, detailed that two flights were documented. The flights, however, are in addition to 'multiple' airspace violations that occurred earlier in the month.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/north-korea-calls-uss-plan-to-send-nuclear-submarine-to-peninsula-blackmail-1111782565.html
east sea
sea of japan
south korea
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109494560_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d19c12342fe347876237f85ebf19459.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea, missile launch, sea of japan,
north korea, missile launch, sea of japan,
North Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
01:28 GMT 12.07.2023 (Updated: 02:02 GMT 12.07.2023)
The Wednesday launch marks the first in nearly a month after North Korea last fired off a missile in mid June. To date, it marks the 12 such launch in 2023 alone.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Wednesday toward the Sea of Japan, defense ministries with both South Korea and Japan have detailed.
"A possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea," read an initial message
issued by Japanese officials. A follow-up release detailed that Pyongyang had "launched at least one ballistic missile."
South Korean military reported that the launch involved one long-range ballistic missile.
Details of the launch have yet to be released as a military analysis remains ongoing by Japanese and South Korean officials; however, it's speculated the missile is estimated to fall outside Japan's exclusive economic zone at about 11:13 a.m. local time.
A statement by issued by Japanese officials notes that aircraft and ships were instructed to avoid any potential debris they may come in contact with, and alert the Japan Coast Guard. Local media reported that an emergency meeting by the Japanese prime minister's office has since been established, per protocol.
The launch comes as North Korea blasted
recent US reconnaissance flights that saw American planes enter the airspace above the nation's economic zone. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader and who serves as the deputy department director of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, detailed that two flights were documented. The flights, however, are in addition to 'multiple' airspace violations that occurred earlier in the month.