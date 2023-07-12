International
BREAKING: Wallace Admits UK, Allies Were Building Ukraine's Military Capability Before Conflict
US Legislator Tables Motion to Withdraw America from NATO
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Representative from Georgia, has introduced a series of amendments to the proposed fiscal year 2024 US defense budget, including one calling on President Joe Biden to begin the country's withdrawal from NATO and suspend aid to Kiev until the Ukrainian conflict is over.
US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has proposed a series of amendments to the proposed fiscal year 2024 defense budget, including one calling on President Joe Biden to begin the country's withdrawal from NATO and suspend supplies to Kiev until the Ukrainian conflict is over.A US House special committee earlier held hearings on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which would provide some $886 billion in funding for US military needs. Lawmakers introduced hundreds of tabled amendments to the bill, including those initiated by scandal-plagued Congresswoman Green.In particular, one of the proposed amendments mandates the American president to "take such steps as may be necessary" to withdraw the United States from NATO. The other imposes a ban on the allocation of US federal funds to Ukraine until Biden can confirm to Congress that the conflict in that country has been resolved through diplomatic means.In addition, the congresswoman looked to amend the draft national defense budget to prohibit the delivery of fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles to Ukraine.The day before, Matt Gaetz, a Republican congressman from Florida, made a statement that he intended to co-sponsor an amendment to the budget that would prohibit Washington from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine or any other country. At the same time, he expressed confidence that the delivery of such munitions would not end the conflict in Ukraine.
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia argues that the US should "only fund our country's defense, not another country's war."
US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has proposed a series of amendments to the proposed fiscal year 2024 defense budget, including one calling on President Joe Biden to begin the country's withdrawal from NATO and suspend supplies to Kiev until the Ukrainian conflict is over.
A US House special committee earlier held hearings on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which would provide some $886 billion in funding for US military needs. Lawmakers introduced hundreds of tabled amendments to the bill, including those initiated by scandal-plagued Congresswoman Green.
In particular, one of the proposed amendments mandates the American president to "take such steps as may be necessary" to withdraw the United States from NATO. The other imposes a ban on the allocation of US federal funds to Ukraine until Biden can confirm to Congress that the conflict in that country has been resolved through diplomatic means.
In addition, the congresswoman looked to amend the draft national defense budget to prohibit the delivery of fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles to Ukraine.
"The NDAA should only fund our country's defense, not another country's war," Greene tweeted about her initiatives.
The day before, Matt Gaetz, a Republican congressman from Florida, made a statement that he intended to co-sponsor an amendment to the budget that would prohibit Washington from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine or any other country. At the same time, he expressed confidence that the delivery of such munitions would not end the conflict in Ukraine.
