White House Supports $886Bln US Defense Spending Bill for Fiscal Year 2024

Biden administration support Congress passing the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2024, which provides $886bln in defense-related spending, said the White House OMB on Monday.

americas

us

joe biden

white house office of management and budget

national defense authorization act (ndaa)

white house

steve scalise

The US House of Representatives may begin consideration of the NDAA later this week, according to a schedule shared by Majority Leader Steve Scalise. NDAA investments in support of the Pacific and European deterrence initiatives will help address a changing global threat landscape, the OMB statement said.However, the Biden administration opposes some measures included in the NDAA, such as funding for nuclear sea-launched missiles and warheads, the formation of a Space National Guard, and a prohibition on using funds to provide Russia with required New START Treaty notifications, the statement said. Moreover, the administration opposes the establishment of a new inspector general to oversee assistance to Ukraine, as well as an expansion of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction’s authority, the statement said. The Biden administration looks forward to working with Congress to address its concerns, the statement added. Scalise criticized the Biden administration’s Defense Department for spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs instead of lethality, noting that one of Congress’ most important duties is funding national defense ensuring taxpayer dollars are used responsibly.

americas

