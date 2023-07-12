International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/venezuela-supports-cubas-criticism-of-eus-lack-of-transparency-on-eu-celac-summit-1111826952.html
Venezuela Supports Cuba's Criticism of EU's Lack of Transparency on EU-CELAC Summit
Venezuela Supports Cuba's Criticism of EU's Lack of Transparency on EU-CELAC Summit
Venezuela shares Cuba's criticism of the European Union over manipulative behavior and lack of transparency ahead of the summit between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has said.
2023-07-12T06:16+0000
2023-07-12T06:16+0000
americas
latin america
venezuela
cuba
european union (eu)
community of latin american and caribbean states (celac)
bruno rodriguez parrilla
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101768/01/1017680157_0:242:2048:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_ee45fb93284d6954e245fc05ff09fdb2.jpg
Earlier in the week, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said that the EU was jeopardizing the summit, scheduled to take place from July 17-18, by imposing "restrictive and divisive formats" and deciding on its own who will represent the Latin American organization in some of the meetings on the sidelines of the summit. "The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela resolutely supports complaints by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla about the lack of transparency and manipulative behavior of the European Union during the organization of the third EU-CELAC summit in Brussels from July 17-18 that seriously undermines success of the meeting," Gil tweeted on Tuesday. In particular, Venezuela believes the EU displayed a lack of transparency as regards a number of parallel events expected to be held on the sidelines of the summit without the agreement with Latin American governments, a statement published by Gil on Twitter read. At the same time, CELAC has significantly contributed to a democratic and inclusive format of the upcoming event that would allow the two sides to improve mutually beneficial cooperation, it added. CELAC is a regional intergovernmental organization founded in 2010 aimed at improving integration among Latin American and Caribbean countries. The organization includes 33 member states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/latin-american-nations-reject-pro-kiev-position-ahead-of-eu-celac-summit-1111706206.html
americas
venezuela
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101768/01/1017680157_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_93aab4844dee5a68df648618a5b980c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, venezueala, cuba, community of latin american and caribbean states , celac, eu, eu-celac summit
latin america, venezueala, cuba, community of latin american and caribbean states , celac, eu, eu-celac summit

Venezuela Supports Cuba's Criticism of EU's Lack of Transparency on EU-CELAC Summit

06:16 GMT 12.07.2023
© Flickr / Joseph RemedorVenezuelan Flag
Venezuelan Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2023
© Flickr / Joseph Remedor
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela shares Cuba's criticism of the European Union over manipulative behavior and lack of transparency ahead of the summit between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has said.
Earlier in the week, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said that the EU was jeopardizing the summit, scheduled to take place from July 17-18, by imposing "restrictive and divisive formats" and deciding on its own who will represent the Latin American organization in some of the meetings on the sidelines of the summit.
"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela resolutely supports complaints by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla about the lack of transparency and manipulative behavior of the European Union during the organization of the third EU-CELAC summit in Brussels from July 17-18 that seriously undermines success of the meeting," Gil tweeted on Tuesday.
Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas Maldonado (on screens) delivers a speech during the opening of the XLVIII Senior Officials Meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU) in Santo Domingo, on October 24, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
World
Latin American Nations Reject Pro-Kiev Position Ahead of EU-CELAC Summit
6 July, 18:54 GMT
In particular, Venezuela believes the EU displayed a lack of transparency as regards a number of parallel events expected to be held on the sidelines of the summit without the agreement with Latin American governments, a statement published by Gil on Twitter read.
At the same time, CELAC has significantly contributed to a democratic and inclusive format of the upcoming event that would allow the two sides to improve mutually beneficial cooperation, it added.
CELAC is a regional intergovernmental organization founded in 2010 aimed at improving integration among Latin American and Caribbean countries. The organization includes 33 member states.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала