WATCH Foreign Mercenaries Run Screaming from Russian Tank

Thousands of foreign mercenaries rushed to help Kiev kill Russians on the fields of the Ukrainian conflict, only to discover that the Russians can shoot back.

2023-07-12

2023-07-12T10:39+0000

2023-07-12T10:52+0000

One such mercenary, a 28-year old man named Rhys Byrne, has recently revealed exactly what awaits foreigners who want to throw in their lot with Ukrainian militants loyal to Zelensky.In an interview with Sky News, Byrne recalled how things looked on the battlefield where he had been deployed on the “zero line.”According to Byrne, the “biggest problem” they encountered when going into trenches was “stepping over all the dead bodies that are already there from the last people [who] went in.”He also recalled being a part of an ill-fated attempt by a 40-strong unit – comprised of Ukrainians, Americans and Brits – to capture a trench held by Russian soldiers.If the mercenary’s tale is to be believed, Byrne’s unit was brought to a staging area and essentially abandoned with no air cover or armored support. Then, a Russian tank appeared in the distance and promptly started firing at the militants.A video recorded by Byrne’s camera allows viewers to see exactly how the mercenaries reacted after seeing a Russian main battle tank bearing down on them.As Byrne explained, he and several of his comrades managed to escape with their lives on a Ukrainian pick-up truck whose driver was searching the area for a missing satellite communications receivers.While he was interviewed at a “respite center” located in an area controlled by Ukrainian forces, Byrne had already decided by that time was enough and embarked on a journey home, said the media outlet that interviewed the mercenary.Following the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, thousands of foreign mercenaries flocked to Kiev regime’s banners. Many of them have since met an inglorious end, either being killed by Russian artillery on the battlefield or precision strikes targeting the mercenaries’ barracks.

