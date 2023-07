https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/watch-russian-army-blow-up-a-vault-of-ukrainian-terrorists-in-lpr-1111836357.html

Watch Russian Army Blow Up a Vault of Ukrainian Terrorists in LPR

Diversions are a common practice for Ukrainian terrorists due to inability to achieve any meaningful military goals.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows the explosion of a weapon stockpile in Lugansk People’s Republic. The vault was heavily mined and Russian troops alleged that demining is virtually impossible, deciding to blast it for good.Ukraine often resorts to sabotage and terrorist tactics due to its inability to achieve any meaningful results another way. According to recent statements by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is failing in every direction. Analysts stress that Kiev's sabotage tactics are a sign of desperation.

