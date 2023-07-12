International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Artillery Take Out Ukrainian Militants
Kiev launched their counteroffensive attempt earlier in June and ran into stalwart Russian defenses. According to Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, Ukrainian Forces didn't achieve their goals in any of the directions while suffering significant losses.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111827449_7:0:2130:1194_1920x0_80_0_0_42e72f1dd38ee1ca1dc4c466a3efd9bf.png
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows artillerymen disposing of Ukrainian militants. The video displays a Western-made armored vehicle getting stuck while trying to attack the positions of the Russian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian driver was inexperienced and unaccustomed to Western equipment – and the machine skidded. This resulted in panic among Kiev militants, and Russian artillerymen used the situation to their advantage. According to recent data provided by the Defense Ministry, since the beginning of the overhyped counteroffensive, Kiev has lost roughly 26,000 troops and 3,000 pieces of military equipment, including Western tanks and armored vehicles.
The mistake of an inexperienced driver of a Ukrainian armored vehicle cost the life of an armored group of Ukrainian servicemen
Watch Russian Artillery Take Out Ukrainian Militants

12:46 GMT 12.07.2023
© Sputnik
