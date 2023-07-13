https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/crossing-the-line-1111864777.html

Crossing the Line

The US Secret Service Announced that it ended its investigation into the cocaine found at the White House without any promising leads.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” a summary from the Secret Service read.The release states the bag was tested for DNA and fingerprints at two different forensic labs, but both came up empty. The Secret Service also stated video surveillance of the area did not provide any leads.The White House was quick to point out the Biden family was away at Camp David when the cocaine was found. However, the Secret Service investigation went back several days, opening up the possibility that the cocaine was left behind days before, when the Biden family would have been in the White House.The White House has scoffed at any suggestion that the cocaine could have belonged to a member of the first family, noting that the area is “heavily trafficked.” President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has recorded himself using what appears to be crack cocaine on multiple occasions, including inside a drug rehab facility. Those videos came to light after he left his laptop at a computer repair shop.

