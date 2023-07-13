https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/french-parliament-adopts-bill-which-increases-military-spending-to-record-high-460bln-1111848974.html
French Parliament Adopts Bill Which Increases Military Spending to Record-High $460Bln
French Parliament Adopts Bill Which Increases Military Spending to Record-High $460Bln
The French Parliament adopted on Thursday the bill on military spending which increases the budget to a record 413 billion euros ($460 billion) in 2024-2030.
2023-07-13T10:38+0000
2023-07-13T10:38+0000
2023-07-13T10:41+0000
military
france
french senate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082863101_0:0:3101:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_fb6ac919716565626d8597006630e00e.jpg
The French Senate supported the bill by a majority vote. A total of 313 voted in favor, while 17voted against, according to a broadcast on the Senate's website. On Wednesday, French National Assembly, the country's lower house, also adopted the bill.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/macrons-nato-plot-france-pushes-uk-to-stay-out-of-western-european-affairs-1111297495.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082863101_280:0:3011:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b3ade356f4ceddce27084ae837ae796.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france military build up, france bloated military spending, france militarism, france military
france military build up, france bloated military spending, france militarism, france military
French Parliament Adopts Bill Which Increases Military Spending to Record-High $460Bln
10:38 GMT 13.07.2023 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 13.07.2023)
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French Parliament adopted on Thursday the bill on military spending which increases the budget to a record 413 billion euros ($460 billion) in 2024-2030.
The French Senate supported the bill by a majority vote. A total of 313 voted in favor, while 17voted against, according to a broadcast on the Senate's website. On Wednesday, French National Assembly, the country's lower house, also adopted the bill
.