French Parliament Adopts Bill Which Increases Military Spending to Record-High $460Bln

The French Parliament adopted on Thursday the bill on military spending which increases the budget to a record 413 billion euros ($460 billion) in 2024-2030.

The French Senate supported the bill by a majority vote. A total of 313 voted in favor, while 17voted against, according to a broadcast on the Senate's website. On Wednesday, French National Assembly, the country's lower house, also adopted the bill.

