Macron’s ‘NATO Plot’: France Pushes UK to 'Stay Out of Western European Affairs’

Macron tries to “appease” France’s national interests when taking steps that indicate an apparent challenge to the US, Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, told Sputnik.

French President Emmanuel Macron is plotting to block British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace from becoming NATO’s next chief “because the UK left the EU,” media reports have claimed.According to a UK newspaper, unnamed French government sources informed NATO officials of their will to see a new NATO figurehead from the EU in a move to make the alliance militarily independent.He also referred to “UK overexposure in Eastern Europe” as well as in Nordic states, which is “hitching, and somehow conflicting with the French and Western European national interests.”“The German political weakness cannot express any credible policy. Mr. Macron is speaking for the Germans too,” Raffone said.As another possible reason for Macron’s unwillingness to see Wallace as the new NATO boss, the analyst singled out the US strategy to build a “global NATO” based around Poland and Japan. Due to this strategy, Raffone said, “it is evident that a [potential] UK NATO leadership would impose the total marginalization of Western European NATO allies.”When asked why Macron seeks to defy the US by supporting closer relations with China and BRICS, Raffone argued that “Despite a small political minority supporting him, the French president holds the presidency swinging between European, Atlantic and glory dreaming policies.”The expert claimed that in a bid to remain in power, Macron “must appease the typical French nationalist interests, i.e. foreign and security policies in line with the French national interests that are deeply common in the armed forces and the security apparatus.”According to the analyst, Macron is aware of "the German huge internal difficulties and of the waning EU leadership relevance," which is why he is “trying to signal his leadership in the Western continental Europe, spelling out the others’ undeclared dissatisfaction with US and EU policies towards China and BRICS."At the same time, the analyst went on, France “would need the support of Italy and Spain” for Macron's leadership "to gain pace."Matthew Gordon-Banks, a former British conservative MP and senior research fellow at the UK Defence Academy, has, meanwhile told Sputnik that he doesn’t think Macron is directly “blocking” the candidature of Wallace for the post of NATO secretary general.“I believe he is raising the idea of the successor to Stoltenberg coming from an EU country. It remains to be seen who is eventually agreed upon,” Gordon-Banks added.The ex-British MP recalled that Macron does not need to face another election as he is in his final term as president, which is why Gordon-Banks said Macron “wishes to do what he sees as the right thing and that means not always appearing to blindly follow the United States.”Separately, Gordon-Banks urged Wallace not to criticize the French president as the UK defense secretary did last year, when Macron stated that “he would not make first use of nuclear weapons against Russia, a self-evident and sensible approach mirroring that of the policy adopted by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin against the West.”

