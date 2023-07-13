https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/mtg-admits-shes-enjoying-free-agency-after-house-freedom-caucus-ouster-1111862733.html

MTG Admits She's 'Enjoying' Free Agency After House Freedom Caucus Ouster

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told media outlets on Wednesday that she's enjoying being a “free agent” after being kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus.Greene was reportedly voted out of the group last week, but no group members confirmed the news until Wednesday when fellow Representative and Freedom Caucus member Ken Buck from Colorado confirmed the ousting, adding that the vote was the result of her feuding with other members.For Greene’s part, she seems happy being outside of the Freedom Caucus. When asked if she would be interested in returning to it at some point, Greene replied: “I think I enjoy being a free agent a lot better.”Greene infamously called Rep. Lauren Boebert, also from Colorado, a “b—h” on the House floor and repeated the insult when asked about it by journalists.Another sticking point between the Freedom Caucus and Greene was her support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who Greene noted in the media will be hosting a fundraiser for her in Washington, DC, next week.The House Freedom Caucus has consistently clashed with party leadership and nearly derailed McCarthy’s appointment as Speaker. Greene was an early supporter of McCarthy’s speakership, which took 15 votes before being confirmed. She also supported McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal with President Joe Biden.US media reported on Tuesday that some members of the caucus felt Greene was avoiding Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) in a bid to avoid being kicked out. At that time, Greene insisted she was not told if she had been kicked out or not.Greene is the first member to be kicked out of the Freedom Caucus since its formation in 2015.

