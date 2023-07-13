https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/mtg-admits-shes-enjoying-free-agency-after-house-freedom-caucus-ouster-1111862733.html
MTG Admits She's 'Enjoying' Free Agency After House Freedom Caucus Ouster
2023-07-13T21:07+0000
2023-07-13T21:07+0000
2023-07-13T21:05+0000
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told media outlets on Wednesday that she's enjoying being a “free agent” after being kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus.Greene was reportedly voted out of the group last week, but no group members confirmed the news until Wednesday when fellow Representative and Freedom Caucus member Ken Buck from Colorado confirmed the ousting, adding that the vote was the result of her feuding with other members.For Greene’s part, she seems happy being outside of the Freedom Caucus. When asked if she would be interested in returning to it at some point, Greene replied: “I think I enjoy being a free agent a lot better.”Greene infamously called Rep. Lauren Boebert, also from Colorado, a “b—h” on the House floor and repeated the insult when asked about it by journalists.Another sticking point between the Freedom Caucus and Greene was her support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who Greene noted in the media will be hosting a fundraiser for her in Washington, DC, next week.The House Freedom Caucus has consistently clashed with party leadership and nearly derailed McCarthy’s appointment as Speaker. Greene was an early supporter of McCarthy’s speakership, which took 15 votes before being confirmed. She also supported McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal with President Joe Biden.US media reported on Tuesday that some members of the caucus felt Greene was avoiding Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) in a bid to avoid being kicked out. At that time, Greene insisted she was not told if she had been kicked out or not.Greene is the first member to be kicked out of the Freedom Caucus since its formation in 2015.
The House Freedom Caucus is an influential conservative wing of the Republican party that has often clashed with party leadership. However, the group is also known for its secrecy as it has not released a full list of its membership.
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told media outlets on Wednesday that she's enjoying being a “free agent” after being kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus.
Greene was reportedly voted out of the group last week, but no group members confirmed the news until Wednesday when fellow Representative and Freedom Caucus member Ken Buck from Colorado confirmed the ousting, adding that the vote was the result of her feuding with other members.
“She's not a member of the Freedom Caucus, and she shouldn't be in the future,” Buck told US media. "She has consistently attacked other members of the Freedom Caucus in an irresponsible way, and as a result of that she was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus.”
For Greene’s part, she seems happy being outside of the Freedom Caucus. When asked if she would be interested in returning to it at some point, Greene replied: “I think I enjoy being a free agent a lot better.”
Greene infamously called Rep. Lauren Boebert, also from Colorado, a “b—h” on the House floor and repeated the insult when asked about it by journalists.
Another sticking point between the Freedom Caucus and Greene was her support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who Greene noted in the media will be hosting a fundraiser for her in Washington, DC, next week.
The House Freedom Caucus has consistently clashed with party leadership and nearly derailed McCarthy’s appointment as Speaker. Greene was an early supporter of McCarthy’s speakership, which took 15 votes before being confirmed. She also supported McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal with President Joe Biden.
Greene and McCarthy have not always seen eye-to-eye. Currently, Greene is threatening to kill a defense bill the house speaker is trying to get through the lower congressional chamber.
Greene wants the bill's proposed $300 billion in aid to Ukraine to be separated from the bill, adding that it may be a "sticking point" for her.
US media reported on Tuesday that some members of the caucus felt Greene was avoiding Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) in a bid to avoid being kicked out. At that time, Greene insisted she was not told if she had been kicked out or not.
“No, I haven’t talked with [Perry] about any of that,” Greene said. “I’m mostly focused on the work I’m doing and serving my district, not interested in any drama.”
Greene is the first member to be kicked out of the Freedom Caucus since its formation in 2015.