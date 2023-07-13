https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/uks-industrial-production-in-may-down-06-on-april-1111847371.html

UK's Industrial Production in May Down 0,6% on April

UK's Industrial Production in May Down 0,6% on April

he United Kingdom's industrial production decreased by 0.6% in May compared to April, the UK Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

2023-07-13T07:39+0000

2023-07-13T07:39+0000

2023-07-13T07:39+0000

economy

cost of living crisis in uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107939/66/1079396639_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_f459ba75d0f973ea32fed03d06cfd403.jpg

"Monthly production output is estimated to have fallen 0.6% in May 2023; this follows a fall of 0.2% (revised up from a fall of 0.3%) in April 2023," the ONS said. The decline affected three out of four production sectors, driven by a 2% fall in electricity and gas, 1.7% fall in water supply and sewerage and 0.2% manufacturing, not remedied by the 0.3% growth in mining and quarrying, the office said. In annual terms, industrial production in May fell by 2.3% in line with expectations. "Monthly manufacturing output decreased by 0.2% and saw 8 of its 13 sub-sectors negatively contributing to growth during May 2023," the statement read. Year-on-year the figure fell 1.2%, while a 1.7% decline was expected.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/one-million-uk-citizens-find-internet-connection-too-expensive-amid-rising-costs---survey-1110442026.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230122/uk-govt-demands-rogue-energy-firms-stop-jumping-the-gun-by-forced-fitting-of-prepayment-meters--1106578205.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

energy crisis in europe, cost of living crisis in uk, uk economy