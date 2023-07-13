https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/un-seeks-to-extend-grain-deal-for-2-months-at-least-1111845674.html

UN Seeks to Extend Grain Deal for 2 Months at Least

The UN seeks to extend the grain deal — that expires next week — for two months at least, and Ankara will contribute to the negotiations with Moscow, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, British news agency reported, citing sources, that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to preserve the Black Sea Grain Initiative for few more months until the EU manages to connect a subsidiary of the Russian Agriculture Bank to SWIFT. "Yes, there is such a proposal. We are familiar with its essence. It is proposed to extend the term of the Black Sea grain initiative for at least two months. We will wait for a reaction, we hope for a positive response, we will contribute to the negotiations on our part," the source said.

