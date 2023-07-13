https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/un-seeks-to-extend-grain-deal-for-2-months-at-least-1111845674.html
UN Seeks to Extend Grain Deal for 2 Months at Least
UN Seeks to Extend Grain Deal for 2 Months at Least
The UN seeks to extend the grain deal — that expires next week — for two months at least, and Ankara will contribute to the negotiations with Moscow, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Thursday.
2023-07-13T05:55+0000
2023-07-13T05:55+0000
2023-07-13T05:55+0000
istanbul grain deal
russia
the united nations (un)
antonio guterres
ankara
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629344_0:150:3109:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_04bab363a6ed52770f561930de617338.jpg
On Wednesday, British news agency reported, citing sources, that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to preserve the Black Sea Grain Initiative for few more months until the EU manages to connect a subsidiary of the Russian Agriculture Bank to SWIFT. "Yes, there is such a proposal. We are familiar with its essence. It is proposed to extend the term of the Black Sea grain initiative for at least two months. We will wait for a reaction, we hope for a positive response, we will contribute to the negotiations on our part," the source said.
russia
ankara
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629344_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b573d7d426544d5c3522bf59932bbd7e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
istanbul grain deal, black sea initiative, grain deal, grain deal prolongation
istanbul grain deal, black sea initiative, grain deal, grain deal prolongation
UN Seeks to Extend Grain Deal for 2 Months at Least
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The UN seeks to extend the grain deal — that expires next week — for two months at least, and Ankara will contribute to the negotiations with Moscow, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Thursday.
On Wednesday, British news agency reported, citing sources, that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin
to preserve the Black Sea Grain Initiative for few more months until the EU manages to connect a subsidiary of the Russian Agriculture Bank to SWIFT.
"Yes, there is such a proposal. We are familiar with its essence. It is proposed to extend the term of the Black Sea grain initiative for at least two months. We will wait for a reaction
, we hope for a positive response, we will contribute to the negotiations on our part," the source said.