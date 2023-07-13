https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/us-reconnaissance-planes-violated-n-koreas-airspace-over-30-times-in-july-1111847512.html

US Reconnaissance Planes Violated N. Korea's Airspace Over 30 Times in July

US Reconnaissance Planes Violated N. Korea's Airspace Over 30 Times in July

US reconnaissance planes violated the airspace over North Korea's exclusive economic water zone more than 30 times from July 2-10, Pyongyang-run news agency reported on Thursday.

2023-07-13T07:50+0000

2023-07-13T07:50+0000

2023-07-13T07:50+0000

asia

dprk

workers' party of korea (wpk)

kim yo jong

pyongyang

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082773688_0:96:1024:672_1920x0_80_0_0_40d1775c01d98164298b50a385682abc.jpg

"Entering July, the U.S. reconnaissance assets are steadily committing provocative espionage acts, which can no longer be overlooked. As a result, the military tensions on the Korean peninsula are inching close to the worst crisis. Aerial reconnaissance means of the U.S. forces illegally intruded into the economic water zone where the sovereignty of the DPRK [North Korea] is exercised more than 30 times between July 2 and 10," the article read. In response, North Korea dispatched air jets and expelled US reconnaissance planes, sending a "clear and strong warning" to the US, it added. "This is a clear manifestation of the DPRK's will to defend peace and its patience to prevent military conflict that may lead to the worst crisis on the Korean peninsula where nukes and nukes are standing face to face and to control the present dangerous situation," the news agency's military correspondent wrote. Earlier in the week, Kim Yo Jong, deputy department director of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and sister of the country's leader, said that a US reconnaissance plane entered the airspace above North Korea's economic zone. A spokesman for the North Korean Ministry of National Defense added that US reconnaissance aircraft violated the country’s airspace several times from July 2-9.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/the-73-year-long-war-how-cold-war-rivalries-set-off-the-korean-conflict-1111503385.html

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us agression, deterring norh korea, us vs north korea