https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/what-lies-behind-zelenskys-nervous-response-to-nato-summit-1111854058.html

What Lies Behind Zelensky's 'Nervous Response' to NATO Summit?

What Lies Behind Zelensky's 'Nervous Response' to NATO Summit?

The results of the NATO summit in Vilnius this week were apparently not to the Ukrainian leadership’s satisfaction, as Kiev essentially received only vague... 13.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-13T15:23+0000

2023-07-13T15:23+0000

2023-07-13T15:24+0000

world

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

nato

vilnius

summit

tiberio graziani

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096230715_0:25:3001:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_a485a430de87bc02732608309b2e1ec4.jpg

Volodymyr Zelensky has complained about the NATO summit on Twitter, lamenting that the lack of a timeframe for Ukraine’s admission to NATO was “unprecedented and absurd.”Commenting on this situation, Tiberio Graziani, chairman at Vision & Global Trends International Institute for Global Analyses, told Sputnik that one should look “beyond the skirmishes between the statements of the representatives of the various countries, the NATO secretariat and Zelensky,” as everyone involved essentially “plays their role.”At the same time, he added, “Zelensky's nervous response is a due act: he must in fact give a signal of coherence to his own leadership group and to his Armed Forces.”Graziani also argued that any concerns about how much unity there may be within NATO – seeing how no joint agreement on security guarantees has emerged by the summit’s end – are irrelevant since that military bloc is “hegemonic” in nature, with all of its members – except for the UK, Australia and Canada – having an “ancillary role” with respect to the “hegemonic role of Washington.”He also addressed the remarks made recently by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace who complained about Ukraine’s apparent lack of gratitude for the weaponry it receives from abroad, reminding Kiev that London is “not Amazon.”On July 11 through 12, the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius hosted the NATO summit that was attended by leaders of the military bloc’s member states as well as by Kiev regime head Volodymyr Zelensky who acquired a habit as of late to ask for military and financial aid at various high-profile events around the globe.The participants of the summit discussed, among other things, the current situation in Ukraine and their efforts to aid the regime in Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/russian-foreign-ministry-vilnius-summit-shows-nato-back-to-cold-war-era-behavior-1111840578.html

ukraine

vilnius

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato summit in vilnius, nato assistance to ukraine