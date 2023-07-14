International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/aid-to-ukraine-should-be-separated-from-eu-financial-matters-german-govt-minister-1111873252.html
Ukraine Assistance Should Be Separated From EU Financial Matters - German Minister
Ukraine Assistance Should Be Separated From EU Financial Matters - German Minister
His comments come as Germany's inflation continues to rise and the country struggles with a technical recession this year. 14.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-14T15:13+0000
2023-07-14T15:13+0000
world
europe
ukraine
european union (eu)
christian lindner
economic aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105625/18/1056251874_0:364:4740:3030_1920x0_80_0_0_94968509e844245e9e41351f6225ee2f.jpg
European Union support to Ukraine should be a separate matter from the EU’s long-term budget, Germany’s Minister of Finance Christian Lindner told media Friday.Speaking on the sidelines of the EU member states’ finance ministers meeting, Lindner insisted that it is “essential” for the union to support Ukraine, and that they “will continue” to find solutions to this matter just as they already have done in the past.Spain’s Minister of Economy Nadia Calvino also expressed hope “that there will be unanimous agreement on the side of the ministers to continue to provide financial support to Ukraine,” according to one media outlet.Lindner delivered this remark after 16 of the EU members pledged to facilitate Ukraine’s reconstruction by contributing about €400 million to a European Investment Bank’s fund.Meanwhile, the economic situation in Lindner’s home country is far from sunshine and roses, as the policies of Olaf Scholz’s government and the decision to jump on the anti-Russian sanctions bandwagon ultimately led to a technical recession this year.Annual inflation in Germany has jumped to 6.4 percent in June (compared to 6.1 percent in May) with the Bundesbank not expecting the inflation to drop back to 2 percent sooner than 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/eu-ministers-to-discuss-multiannual-financial-aid-worth-56bln-for-ukraine-1111871450.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105625/18/1056251874_108:0:4632:3393_1920x0_80_0_0_5694017fe60b9972331bc4f0f6b79ff6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu financial aid to ukraine, ukraine reconstruction
eu financial aid to ukraine, ukraine reconstruction

Ukraine Assistance Should Be Separated From EU Financial Matters - German Minister

15:13 GMT 14.07.2023
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerChristian Lindner of the Free Democratic party FDP
Christian Lindner of the Free Democratic party FDP - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
His comments come as Germany's inflation continues to rise and the country struggles with a technical recession this year.
European Union support to Ukraine should be a separate matter from the EU’s long-term budget, Germany’s Minister of Finance Christian Lindner told media Friday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the EU member states’ finance ministers meeting, Lindner insisted that it is “essential” for the union to support Ukraine, and that they “will continue” to find solutions to this matter just as they already have done in the past.
“We have to be careful in the multiannual financial framework that we do not overburden states, there is also a unanimity requirement and therefore priority must be given to reallocating funds, solutions must be found with the existing funds,” he said as quoted by media.
Spain’s Minister of Economy Nadia Calvino also expressed hope “that there will be unanimous agreement on the side of the ministers to continue to provide financial support to Ukraine,” according to one media outlet.
Lindner delivered this remark after 16 of the EU members pledged to facilitate Ukraine’s reconstruction by contributing about €400 million to a European Investment Bank’s fund.
A picture taken in Brussels on April 18, 2023 shows European flags at the Berlaymont building which houses the headquarters of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union (EU) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
Economy
EU Ministers to Discuss Multiannual Financial Aid Worth $56Bln for Ukraine
12:09 GMT
Meanwhile, the economic situation in Lindner’s home country is far from sunshine and roses, as the policies of Olaf Scholz’s government and the decision to jump on the anti-Russian sanctions bandwagon ultimately led to a technical recession this year.
Annual inflation in Germany has jumped to 6.4 percent in June (compared to 6.1 percent in May) with the Bundesbank not expecting the inflation to drop back to 2 percent sooner than 2025.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала