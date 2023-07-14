International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/eu-ministers-to-discuss-multiannual-financial-aid-worth-56bln-for-ukraine-1111871450.html
EU Ministers to Discuss Multiannual Financial Aid Worth $56Bln for Ukraine
EU Ministers to Discuss Multiannual Financial Aid Worth $56Bln for Ukraine
Economic and finance ministers of the European Union will discuss a multiannual financial support package of 50 billion euros ($56 billion) for Ukraine during their meeting on Friday, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
2023-07-14T12:09+0000
2023-07-14T12:09+0000
economy
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
valdis dombrovskis
european union (eu)
european commission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111311204_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d346f96903d734a9f6b0cb1579e0e5bf.jpg
"Ministers are going to discuss for the first time European Commission's proposal on the review of the Multiannual Financial Framework, including Ukraine facility of 50 billion euros ... As part of this review of multiannual financial framework we have 50 billion euros Ukraine facility, which consists of 17 billion euros in grants and 33 million euros in loans," Dombrovskis said ahead of the meeting in Brussels. The facility covers the period from 2024 to 2027, the commission's vice-president added, expressing hope that other donors will also make their contributions to provide financial help to Ukraine. The EU has provided Ukraine with a funding of 9 billion euros so far this year, disbursing 1.5 billion euros on a monthly basis, Dombrovskis also said. In December 2020, the EU countries adopted the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) worth 1.1 trillion euros for the period of 2021-2027. Along with the Next Generation EU recovery package, the MFF provides a framework regulating the annual budget of the European Union. Last month, the European Commission proposed a mid-term revision of the MFF, increasing the funding by 75 billion euros for the remaining three-year period.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/ukraine-lost-sovereignty-upon-receiving-western-money-and-weapons--orban--1111867252.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111311204_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_24efac14b447ad8f455f60ba5e0f037a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union, aid for ukraine, ukrainian crisis, donations to ukraine, ukrainian economy
european union, aid for ukraine, ukrainian crisis, donations to ukraine, ukrainian economy

EU Ministers to Discuss Multiannual Financial Aid Worth $56Bln for Ukraine

12:09 GMT 14.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / JAMES ARTHUR GEKIEREA picture taken in Brussels on April 18, 2023 shows European flags at the Berlaymont building which houses the headquarters of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union (EU)
A picture taken in Brussels on April 18, 2023 shows European flags at the Berlaymont building which houses the headquarters of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union (EU) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Economic and finance ministers of the European Union will discuss a multiannual financial support package of 50 billion euros ($56 billion) for Ukraine during their meeting on Friday, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
"Ministers are going to discuss for the first time European Commission's proposal on the review of the Multiannual Financial Framework, including Ukraine facility of 50 billion euros ... As part of this review of multiannual financial framework we have 50 billion euros Ukraine facility, which consists of 17 billion euros in grants and 33 million euros in loans," Dombrovskis said ahead of the meeting in Brussels.
The facility covers the period from 2024 to 2027, the commission's vice-president added, expressing hope that other donors will also make their contributions to provide financial help to Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden and Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
World
Ukraine Lost Sovereignty Upon Receiving Western Money and Weapons – Orban
12:02 GMT
The EU has provided Ukraine with a funding of 9 billion euros so far this year, disbursing 1.5 billion euros on a monthly basis, Dombrovskis also said.
In December 2020, the EU countries adopted the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) worth 1.1 trillion euros for the period of 2021-2027. Along with the Next Generation EU recovery package, the MFF provides a framework regulating the annual budget of the European Union.
Last month, the European Commission proposed a mid-term revision of the MFF, increasing the funding by 75 billion euros for the remaining three-year period.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала