https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/bidens-move-to-authorize-3000-reserve-troops-for-europe-straining-us-military---trump-1111876044.html
Biden’s Move to Authorize 3,000 Reserve Troops for Europe ‘Straining’ US Military - Trump
Biden’s Move to Authorize 3,000 Reserve Troops for Europe ‘Straining’ US Military - Trump
US President Joe Biden’s decision to authorize 3,000 US military reserve personnel for use in the European theater demonstrates how his escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is straining US forces, former US President Donald Trump said on Friday.
2023-07-14T16:11+0000
2023-07-14T16:11+0000
2023-07-14T16:11+0000
americas
us
donald trump
joe biden
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
donald trump's indictment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111771384_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1bb79e03e62cbe8b028097282950806e.jpg
Biden on Thursday approved an executive order authorizing 3,000 US military reserve personnel to augment Operation Atlantic Resolve, which provides rotational deployment of combat-credible forces to Europe as part of the United States’ commitment to NATO. “Joe Biden’s decision to mobilize reserve forces proves that his reckless escalation in Ukraine is straining the US military to the point of disaster,” Trump said in a statement. “Now, we see the ranks are growing so thin that reserve troops are being forced to support Biden’s calamitous policy in Europe, while our own borders remain undefended.” The conflict in Ukraine must end, the statement said, adding that Trump would resolve the situation within 24 hours if reelected in 2024. Not a single American wants to send their family members to die in Eastern Europe, the statement said. Trump would rebuild and restore US military readiness and deterrence as president, as well as return to an “America first” foreign policy, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/bidens-decision-to-send-cluster-bombs-to-ukraine-will-drag-us-close-to-ww3---trump-1111819035.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111771384_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a3d6f5995130e562f12c2864765000d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us presidential elections, donald trump, donald trump ukraine, ukrainian crisis
us, us presidential elections, donald trump, donald trump ukraine, ukrainian crisis
Biden’s Move to Authorize 3,000 Reserve Troops for Europe ‘Straining’ US Military - Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden’s decision to authorize 3,000 US military reserve personnel for use in the European theater demonstrates how his escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is straining US forces, former US President Donald Trump said on Friday.
Biden on Thursday approved an executive order authorizing 3,000 US military reserve personnel to augment Operation Atlantic Resolve, which provides rotational deployment of combat-credible forces to Europe as part of the United States’ commitment to NATO.
“Joe Biden’s decision to mobilize reserve forces proves that his reckless escalation in Ukraine is straining the US military to the point of disaster,” Trump said in a statement. “Now, we see the ranks are growing so thin that reserve troops are being forced to support Biden’s calamitous policy in Europe
, while our own borders remain undefended.”
The conflict in Ukraine must end, the statement said, adding that Trump would resolve the situation within 24 hours
if reelected in 2024.
Not a single American wants to send their family members to die in Eastern Europe, the statement said.
Trump would rebuild and restore US military readiness and deterrence as president, as well as return to an “America first” foreign policy, the statement added.