https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/hungary-to-begin-ratification-of-swedens-nato-bid-in-mid-september---lawmaker-1111865919.html

Hungary to Begin Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid in Mid-September - Lawmaker

Hungary to Begin Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid in Mid-September - Lawmaker

The Hungarian parliament will begin the ratification process of Sweden's bid to join NATO after the start of the fall session in mid-September, the chair of the Hungarian parliament's foreign affairs committee, said Thursday.

2023-07-14T02:46+0000

2023-07-14T02:46+0000

2023-07-14T02:44+0000

world

nato

nato summit in vilnius

ulf kristersson

recep tayyip erdogan

sweden

hungary

turkiye

peter szijjarto

nato membership

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

"I do not see the need for that," Nemeth told Hungarian media when asked whether an extraordinary session of parliament would be required to ratify Sweden's application, as Hungary has previously pledged it would not be the last country to ratify the bid.NATO announced Monday that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Erdogan agreed that Ankara would transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to parliament and work closely with lawmakers to ensure its ratification. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday that the ratification was "just a technical issue" now. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Tuesday that Turkish and Hungarian parliaments could ratify his country's bid for NATO membership in the coming days or weeks. A source previously told Sputnik there were "no specific deadlines" in regards to the Turkish parliament clearing Sweden's membership application, underscoring that the "process will take some time."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/stoltenberg-erdogan-has-agreed-to-forward-swedens-nato-bid-to-parliament-1111798921.html

sweden

hungary

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary, sweden, nato, nato membership, zsolt nemeth, hungarian parliament