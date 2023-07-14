https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/id-kick-his-a-chris-christie-says-hed-fight-trump-anywhere-he-wants-1111879957.html

‘I’d Kick His A**’: Chris Christie Says He’d Fight Trump ‘Anywhere He Wants’

‘I’d Kick His A**’: Chris Christie Says He’d Fight Trump ‘Anywhere He Wants’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has become the latest American celebrity to voice his desire to engage another of his class in physical combat.

2023-07-14T19:49+0000

2023-07-14T19:49+0000

2023-07-14T19:47+0000

beyond politics

chris christie

donald trump

mixed martial arts (mma)

gop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111879781_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8740a14292780660c64a4df0b0ce3eec.jpg

The remark came during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s talk show on Thursday. The 60-year-old Christie, who has a reputation as a swaggering, straight-talking figure, was once an ally of Trump until the final days of Trump’s presidency, when Christie sided against the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.“Look, I’ll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants, in any arena he wants – whether it’s on the debate stage or in the Octagon,” Christie later added, referring to the eight-sided arena in which mixed martial arts (MMA) matches are held.Christie has called Trump “self-serving” and after the former president announced his intent to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Christie joined the race as his challenger. However, the most recent polls from the primary race put Christie in a distant seventh place, with just 3.1% of GOP voters saying they’d vote for him. Trump has a commanding lead with 49.7% of Republican support.While a physical matchup between the two politicians is unlikely, two other US celebs seem to be taking their prospective duel a bit more seriously.After Twitter owner Elon Musk said last month he would be “up for a cage fight” with Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta* CEO replied “send me the location.”Recently, Zuckerberg, who at 39 is 13 years Musk’s junior, was reported as training for the fight with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champions Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovski. No date has yet been set for their match.*Meta is banned in the Russian Federation for extremist activities

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/musk-vs-zuckerberg-how-two-tech-moguls-match-up-in-cage-fight-1111599438.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

chris christie; donald trump; fight; gop primary