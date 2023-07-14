https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/id-kick-his-a-chris-christie-says-hed-fight-trump-anywhere-he-wants-1111879957.html
‘I’d Kick His A**’: Chris Christie Says He’d Fight Trump ‘Anywhere He Wants’
‘I’d Kick His A**’: Chris Christie Says He’d Fight Trump ‘Anywhere He Wants’
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has become the latest American celebrity to voice his desire to engage another of his class in physical combat.
2023-07-14T19:49+0000
2023-07-14T19:49+0000
2023-07-14T19:47+0000
beyond politics
chris christie
donald trump
mixed martial arts (mma)
gop
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111879781_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8740a14292780660c64a4df0b0ce3eec.jpg
The remark came during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s talk show on Thursday. The 60-year-old Christie, who has a reputation as a swaggering, straight-talking figure, was once an ally of Trump until the final days of Trump’s presidency, when Christie sided against the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.“Look, I’ll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants, in any arena he wants – whether it’s on the debate stage or in the Octagon,” Christie later added, referring to the eight-sided arena in which mixed martial arts (MMA) matches are held.Christie has called Trump “self-serving” and after the former president announced his intent to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Christie joined the race as his challenger. However, the most recent polls from the primary race put Christie in a distant seventh place, with just 3.1% of GOP voters saying they’d vote for him. Trump has a commanding lead with 49.7% of Republican support.While a physical matchup between the two politicians is unlikely, two other US celebs seem to be taking their prospective duel a bit more seriously.After Twitter owner Elon Musk said last month he would be “up for a cage fight” with Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta* CEO replied “send me the location.”Recently, Zuckerberg, who at 39 is 13 years Musk’s junior, was reported as training for the fight with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champions Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovski. No date has yet been set for their match.*Meta is banned in the Russian Federation for extremist activities
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/musk-vs-zuckerberg-how-two-tech-moguls-match-up-in-cage-fight-1111599438.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111879781_311:0:3042:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a32869e63b1c364803ca04cb8114cc7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
chris christie; donald trump; fight; gop primary
chris christie; donald trump; fight; gop primary
‘I’d Kick His A**’: Chris Christie Says He’d Fight Trump ‘Anywhere He Wants’
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has become the latest American celebrity to voice his desire to engage another of his class in physical combat.
The remark came during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s talk show on Thursday. The 60-year-old Christie, who has a reputation as a swaggering, straight-talking figure, was once an ally of Trump until the final days of Trump’s presidency, when Christie sided against the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.
“Come on. The guy’s 78 years old. I’d kick his a**,” Christie told Morgan after being asked who would win in a head-to-head fight.
“Look, I’ll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants, in any arena he wants – whether it’s on the debate stage or in the Octagon,” Christie later added, referring to the eight-sided arena in which mixed martial arts (MMA) matches are held.
Christie has called Trump “self-serving” and after the former president announced his intent to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Christie joined the race as his challenger. However, the most recent polls from the primary race put Christie in a distant seventh place, with just 3.1% of GOP voters saying they’d vote for him. Trump has a commanding lead with 49.7% of Republican support.
While a physical matchup between the two politicians is unlikely, two other US celebs seem to be taking their prospective duel a bit more seriously.
After Twitter owner Elon Musk said last month he would be “up for a cage fight” with Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta* CEO replied “send me the location.”
“Vegas Octagon,” Musk responded.
Recently, Zuckerberg, who at 39 is 13 years Musk’s junior, was reported as training for the fight with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champions Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovski. No date has yet been set for their match.
*Meta is banned in the Russian Federation for extremist activities