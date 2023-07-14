https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/kremlin-has-no-updates-on-grain-deal-1111877555.html

Kremlin Has No Updates on Grain Deal

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that he had allegedly agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the extension of the grain deal, a British news agency reported.

There have been no new statements about Russia extending its participation in the grain deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday. Later on Friday, commenting on the situation with the grain deal, Erdogan expressed hope that the letter that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in July would help to ensure the agreement's extension. The Turkish President also said that Ankara expected Putin to visit the country in August and had already launched preparations for that event with a focus on the grain deal. Earlier in July, Guterres sent a letter to Putin with a proposal concerning the extension of the grain deal. The UN chief had suggested preserving the deal for a few more months until the European Union manages to remove hurdles affecting financial transactions through the Russian Agricultural Bank. Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is now due to expire on July 17, but complained that the obligations toward Russia have not been fulfilled. On Thursday, Putin said that Russia might suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative until Moscow's demands are met.

