Marshall Islands Demands Increased US Compensation for Nuclear Testing Legacy
The Marshall Islands has called on the US to provide additional compensation for the long-lasting effects of 67 extensive nuclear testing carried out by the US government between 1946 and 1958.
The Marshall Islands has called on the US to provide additional compensation for the long-lasting effects of 67 extensive nuclear testing carried out by the US government between 1946 and 1958.
Jack Ading, the foreign minister of the Marshall Islands, recently called out the January memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed to extend the Compact of Free Association (Cofa) between the Marshall Islands and the US. The official noted during a recent US congressional hearing that the MOU was done without proper domestic authorization, and under pressure of a deadline for inclusion in President Joe Biden's budget.
"There are other issues that needed to be included, and especially, additional funding for the nuclear-affected populations," stated Ading, emphasizing that the MOU was non-binding. He asked Congress to step in and charge the Biden administration with continuing the negotiations.
As part of the MOUs agreed upon this year, the US has committed to providing a total of $7.1 billion over 20 years to the Marshall Islands and two other Pacific Island nations.
In May, the US announced it had finalized terms with Micronesia and Palau, and negotiations with the Marshall Islands were expected to be completed soon. However, the economic terms of the existing Cofa are set to expire this year, prompting the urgent need for a renewed agreement.
Last year, more than 100 activist groups called on the Biden administration to formally apologize to the Marshall Islands and provide fair compensation. However, Joe Yun, the US' chief negotiator, expressed confusion regarding the Marshall Islands' stance.
He stated the MOU offered $2.3 billion over 20 years, and that the nuclear liability issue had been resolved in the 1980s. Yun also pointed out that the MOU included $700 million for a trust fund that could be utilized for the benefit of nuclear-affected atolls.
"I have told my Marshallese colleagues: listen, there is no more money," said Yun.
Yun conveyed his belief that the current offer was generous and stated that there were no further funds available. He expressed optimism that the US Congress would approve the total $7.1 billion funding by September 30.
Yun suggested that domestic politics in the Marshall Islands, including an upcoming election and rumors of a potential no-confidence motion against President David Kabua, might be influencing the country's position.
In response, Ading refuted the notion of political motives and expressed disappointment at the reference to his country's internal affairs. The Marshall Islands continues to advocate for increased compensation from the US to address the ongoing challenges resulting from the nuclear testing legacy.
The Cofa is a strategic agreement that grants the US responsibility for the defense of the Marshall Islands, as well as providing economic assistance. In return, the US gains exclusive access to strategic areas of the Pacific.