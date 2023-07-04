https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/bidens-climate-change-plan-to-blot-out-the-sun-risks-catastrophic-consequences-1111657943.html

Biden's Climate Change Plan to Blot Out the Sun Risks Catastrophic Consequences

Biden's Climate Change Plan to Blot Out the Sun Risks Catastrophic Consequences

Ray Kiliho warned that proposals to halt global warming by seeding the atmosphere with sunlight-reflecting elements could have unpredictable effects on the weather in different regions.

2023-07-04T17:12+0000

2023-07-04T17:12+0000

2023-07-04T17:12+0000

world

joe biden

earth

science & tech

climate change

global warming

un intergovernmental panel on climate change

tanzania

2015 paris agreement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107384389_125:0:2993:1613_1920x0_80_0_0_fdee54260953306284dbb5629e16c9f3.jpg

US President Joe Biden's plan to fight global warming by cutting sunlight could have disastrous unintended consequences, says an African climate advocate.The Biden administration prompted widespread disbelief and horror over the weekend with the publication of a 44-page report outlining the Science Fiction-like scheme to use 'geoengineering' to reduce the amount of the sun's energy that reaches the world's surface.Options include Stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) to reflect more of the sun's light away, marine cloud brightening to increase cloud cover over oceans and thinning out of the high-altitude cirrus clouds of ice crystals which reflect sunlight back to the earth's surface.But he pointed out that there were other possible means than trying to block out the sun's light and heat — the wellspring of life on Earth — including re-forestation, stimulating the growth of oxygen-producing phytoplankton and methods of directly removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere.The African youth leader highlighted the the risks of attempting climate control through blocking solar radiation, saying the "unexpected effects remain unclear."He also argued that over-reliance on solar blocking could lead to a "technological lock-in" that would divert resources away from "more sustainable and comprehensive alternatives" and delay the long-term switchover from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.The expert also cautioned that engineering climate change on a global scale could have "unforeseen regional implications" as well as raising political and ethical issues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/hello-ice-age-internet-dazed-as-biden-admin-toys-with-plan-to-block-sunlight-1111616249.html

earth

tanzania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us president joe biden's plan to fight global warming by reducing sunlight levels, can we control climate change through technological means?