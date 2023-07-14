https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/moscow-says-no-data-confirming-n-korean-missile-fell-in-exclusive-economic-zone-of-russia-1111867977.html

Moscow Says No Data Confirming N. Korean Missile Fell in Exclusive Economic Zone of Russia

There is currently no data confirming that North Korea's missile fell within the exclusive economic zone of Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

On Thursday, UN Assistant Secretary-General in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Khaled Khiari said that the missile fired by Pyongyang on July 12 landed within Russia's exclusive economic zone and was possibly the longest ballistic missile launch. "At the moment, there are no supporting data on the fall [of the North Korean missile] in our exclusive economic zone," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.On Wednesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile which fell 155 miles off Japan's Okushiri Island, outside the country's exclusive economic zone. It reached the maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometers (4,131 miles) and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometers for 4,491 seconds.

