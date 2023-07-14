International
'Summit of Death': Thousands of Activists Protest Against NATO Weapon Supplies to Ukraine

18:53 GMT 14.07.2023
© Photo : Video screenshotActivists of Young Guard of the All-Russian Political Party protest against weapons supply to Ukraine
Activists of Young Guard of the All-Russian Political Party protest against weapons supply to Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
© Photo : Video screenshot
