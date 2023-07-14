https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/summit-of-death-thousands-of-activists-protest-against-nato-weapon-supplies-to-ukraine-1111879128.html

'Summit of Death': Thousands of Activists Protest Against NATO Weapon Supplies to Ukraine

More than 2,500 activists of the Young Guard of the All-Russian Political Party and the Volunteer Company in Moscow and St. Petersburg went to the embassies of unfriendly countries to express dissatisfaction with NATO's support of the Kiev regime and its supply of weapons to Ukraine.

“Today we went to the Embassy of Lithuania and the embassies of 10 other countries that are transferring lethal weapons to Ukraine. We protest against the transfer of such weapons, since civilians are under attack. It was with this weapon that the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was bombed, it is this weapon that injures and maims the elderly and children. We believe that the [NATO] summit that is taking place in Vilnius is truly a summit of death, because it decides the issue of pumping Ukraine with new weapons to kill civilians,” said Anton Demidov, chairman of the Young Guard of the All-Russian Political Party.

