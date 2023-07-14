https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/ukraine-lost-sovereignty-upon-receiving-western-money-and-weapons--orban--1111867252.html

Ukraine Lost Sovereignty Upon Receiving Western Money and Weapons – Orban

Ukraine Lost Sovereignty Upon Receiving Western Money and Weapons – Orban

Kiev has lost sovereignty and receives money and weapons from the West, that is why the conflict will end immediately as soon as the US wants it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

2023-07-14T12:02+0000

2023-07-14T12:02+0000

2023-07-14T12:02+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

us arms for ukraine

viktor orban

kiev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111867520_0:82:1585:974_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc2597722a6043868de28bb10d2138d.jpg

"Kiev has lost its sovereignty and receives money and weapons from the West, that is why the conflict will end immediately as soon as the US wants it," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.He added that the whole world does not understand why Washington doesn't want to end the conflict, and is waiting for an answer to this question."If the Americans want it, there will be peace tomorrow morning. And why the Americans do not want this is a question that the whole world is thinking about. After all, Ukraine has actually lost its sovereignty: it has no money, no military industry, no military production capacities of its own. It receives money mainly from the US, military funds — also from the Americans and the West," Orban told the local radio broadcaster.The veteran Hungarian leader repeatedly stressed that Ukraine has no chance of succeeding on the battlefield and that hostilities will end as soon as the West ceases pumping Kiev with weapons and munitions. Orban dubbed Ukraine as a “non-existent country in financial terms” and slammed the US and European Union for their aggressive anti-Russian policy.Kremlin Agrees with OrbanMoscow later agreed with Orban's opinion that the United States can end the conflict in Ukraine, as it is Washington that initiates arms supplies to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday."To a large extent, yes, of course, one cannot but agree with this, that is the way it is. It is the United States that is the instigator in the supply of more and more new types of weapons to Ukraine, ammunition, it is the United States that constantly encourages Ukraine to fight to the last Ukrainian," Peskov told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/orban-ukraine-has-no-chance-of-beating-russia-amid-conflict-1110548727.html

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, russia-nato showdown, ukrainian militarism