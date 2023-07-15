https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/closure-of-libyas-major-oil-fields-threatening-domestic-production-1111891992.html

Closure of Libya's Major Oil Fields Threatening Domestic Production

The closure of Libya's largest oil fields is posing a threat to domestic oil production in long-term, the Ministry of Oil and Gas of the Libyan Government of National Unity said on Saturday.

On Thursday, production at El Feel, Sharara and 108 oilfields was shut down by the Al-Zawi tribe protesting against the abduction of a former finance minister, Faraj Bumatari. The ministry additionally stressed the risks of the irretrievable loss of Libyan oil importers and warned of the possible return of force majeure to the oil fields. The Libyan parliament accused the country's Internal Security Agency of abducting Bumatari and urged Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to ensure the safety of the former minister. Bumatari is a prominent figure in the Al-Zawi tribe, members of which comprise the majority of workers at Libya's southeastern oil fields.

