'It's Not My Concern': Mike Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy

Former US Vice President and 2024 hopeful Mike Pence and journalist Tucker Carlson fought on Friday over Pence’s stances on Ukraine, including the religious persecution of Christians and prioritizing aid over domestic spending.

"I did raise the issue when we were there," Pence said during an interview with Carlson, when asked whether he raised the religious persecution of Christians while on a recent trip to Ukraine. "I raised it with the leader of the Orthodox church [of Ukraine] when I was visiting Kiev." The church leader assured Pence that the Ukrainian government respects religious liberty, while admitting that certain elements of the Russian Orthodox Church were being targeted, Pence said. However, Carlson pressed Pence on the issue, asking how the self-avowed Christian leader could support the arrest of Christian for having different viewpoints. "You spoke to one person who’s clearly on one side of it," Carlson said, pointing to reports of clergy facing persecution by the Kiev regime. Pence affirmed that he would not support religious persecution, but highlighted what he was told by the Ukrainian church official. Both figures also argued over the issue of US aid to Ukraine and whether to prioritize the foreign conflict over pressing domestic issues. Pence said it is in the interest of the United States to continue to give Ukraine equipment to fight Russia, which was met with mixed of booing and clapping from the audience. Pence reiterated that the US needed to continue its military aid packages, all while doubling down on rhetoric that Ukraine should be granted NATO membership once the current conflict is settled.In response, Pence called Tucker’s remarks a "routine" and said "it’s not my concern." The two men ended the interview shortly after the exchange. The interview took place as part of a forum for Republican 2024 presidential candidates, hosted by Blaze Media and the Family Leadership Summit. Carlson also interviewed other candidates including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Former US President Donald Trump leads the pack of Republican candidates at 49.7% support, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 21% and Pence at 7.4%, according to FiveThirtyEight poll averages published Friday.

