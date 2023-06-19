https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/pence-trump-indictment-sends-terrible-message-to-wider-world-1111271467.html

Pence: Trump Indictment Sends ‘Terrible Message to Wider World’

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges against him during last week’s arraignment in Miami after he was indicted over his handling of classified documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has described Donald Trump’s recent federal indictment as something that sends a horrid message to the international community.In an interview with an American broadcaster, Pence said that he “had to tell” the news network that “as someone that has represented the United States on the world stage, as someone who was on the international relations committee for ten years, we’re the gold standard of justice in the world.”The former vice president also said that the indictment has “only served to further divide our divided politics,” and that while the charges brought against the former president are “serious,” he wished the Justice Department would find an alternative way to resolve the investigation.Pence declined to say whether he would pardon Trump if elected president, adding that he does not know why other 2024 Republican presidential candidates “presume” that the former POTUS will be guilty.He argued that Trump’s indictment could show a “two-tiered” justice system, wondering why Trump was not being treated the same as Democrats.While the First Son was initially probed for his financial and business dealings in foreign countries during his father’s stint in the vice presidency under Barack Obama, US prosecutors significantly widened their scope to include Hunter's business associates, their related deals, and the purchase of at least one firearm.Trump has dubbed his indictment by the Department of Justice as an attempt to damage his chances of returning to the White House as he campaigns for a second term.Trump added that “the ridiculous and baseless indictment” of him by the Biden administration’s “weaponized Department of Injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history” of the US.On June 9, the federal indictment against Trump was unsealed, revealing that he was being charged with 37 felony counts, 31 of which were for violating the Espionage Act through his "willful retention" of classified records. The remaining offenses were for false statements and obstruction of justice. The former POTUS vehemently denies all the charges.

