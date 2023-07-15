https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/lavrov-says-discussed-with-thai-foreign-minister-russias-mir-payment-system-1111897501.html

Lavrov Says Discussed With Thai Foreign Minister Russia's Mir Payment System

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that he discussed the use of the Russian Mir payment system in Thailand at a meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that he discussed the use of the Russian Mir payment system in Thailand at a meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The sanctions included disconnection of multiple Russian banks from the international payment system, SWIFT, in order to weaken the country's economy, which forced Moscow to seek alternative methods of financial transfers. The de-SWIFTing and the 2022 exit of Visa and MasterCard from the Russian market resulted in increased use of the Russian Mir payment system in the country and beyond, especially by Russian tourists. In September 2022, the US Treasury Department threatened foreign banks with secondary sanctions for servicing Mir cards, which resulted in many countries' refusing to accept them. Nevertheless, Mir cards are now accepted by partner banks in Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, South Korea and South Ossetia. Russia to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Southeast AsiaThe opening of the Russian general consulate in Thailand is an important but not final step in Russia's plan to expand its diplomatic presence in Southeast Asia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."Today's opening ceremony of the Russian Permanent Consulate in Phuket is a very important step, but I can assure you that it will not be the last step in expanding Russia's diplomatic presence in Southeast Asia," Lavrov said at the opening of the consulate.Russia is planning to open additional diplomatic missions in other friendly countries of the region, he added.

