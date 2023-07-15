https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/mexico-files-complaint-over-texas-rio-grande-barriers-citing-treaty-violation-concerns-1111900302.html
Mexico Files Complaint Over Texas' Rio Grande Barriers, Citing Treaty Violation Concerns
Mexican officials have filed a complaint with the US government regarding the installation of floating barriers in the Rio Grande River by the state of Texas.
Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, expressed concerns that these orange buoys could violate treaties between the two countries that govern their boundaries and water resources.She also mentioned the placement of barbed wire fencing on a low-lying island in the river near Eagle Pass, Texas, as another point of contention.The Texas Department of Public Safety defended the barriers, stating that they are positioned a foot below the water line, making it challenging for individuals to swim past them.However, critics have expressed concerns about the increased risk of migrant drownings, while environmental groups have raised objections regarding potential impacts on the river.
Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, expressed concerns that these orange buoys could violate treaties between the two countries that govern their boundaries and water resources.
"We are sending a mission, a territorial inspection to see where the buoys are located … to carry out this topographical survey to verify that they do not cross into Mexican territory," stated Bárcena.
She also mentioned the placement of barbed wire fencing on a low-lying island in the river near Eagle Pass, Texas, as another point of contention.
The Texas Department of Public Safety defended the barriers, stating that they are positioned a foot below the water line, making it challenging for individuals to swim past them.
"The buoys go down a foot below the water line, so anyone wanting to get past them would have to swim at least that far down," said Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez.
However, critics have expressed concerns about the increased risk of migrant drownings, while environmental groups have raised objections regarding potential impacts on the river.
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott initiated the installation of these barriers in July as part of a multi-billion-dollar effort to enhance border security between Texas and Mexico, starting with a 300-meter section near Eagle Pass. Governor Abbott had previously criticized federal authorities for inadequate measures to ensure national security, and he sought the assistance of individual states to protect Texas' border. His office had previously announced this plan as part of a new set of laws aimed at strengthening security along the southern border of the US.