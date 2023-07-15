https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/mexico-files-complaint-over-texas-rio-grande-barriers-citing-treaty-violation-concerns-1111900302.html

Mexico Files Complaint Over Texas' Rio Grande Barriers, Citing Treaty Violation Concerns

Mexican officials have filed a complaint with the US government regarding the installation of floating barriers in the Rio Grande River by the state of Texas.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, expressed concerns that these orange buoys could violate treaties between the two countries that govern their boundaries and water resources.She also mentioned the placement of barbed wire fencing on a low-lying island in the river near Eagle Pass, Texas, as another point of contention.The Texas Department of Public Safety defended the barriers, stating that they are positioned a foot below the water line, making it challenging for individuals to swim past them.However, critics have expressed concerns about the increased risk of migrant drownings, while environmental groups have raised objections regarding potential impacts on the river.

