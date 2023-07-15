https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/moscow-strongly-condemns-kievs-plans-to-attack-russian-nuclear-power-plants-1111892286.html

Moscow Strongly Condemns Kiev's Plans to Attack Russian Nuclear Power Plants

Moscow strongly condemns Kiev's plans to use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which could lead to a nuclear catastrophe in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

On July 14, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said that a drone crashed overnight in the Russian town of Kurchatov, on the territory of which the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is located, noting that no one was injured and no critical facilities were damaged. "We strongly condemn Ukraine's malicious plans to actively use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which could lead to a large-scale nuclear catastrophe in Europe. We call on the international community and the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations to pay the closest attention to this and to strongly condemn Kiev's irresponsible behavior," Zakharova said, commenting on the drone crash in Kurchatov, a few kilometers from the Kursk NPP.

