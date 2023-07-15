International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/moscow-strongly-condemns-kievs-plans-to-attack-russian-nuclear-power-plants-1111892286.html
Moscow Strongly Condemns Kiev's Plans to Attack Russian Nuclear Power Plants
Moscow Strongly Condemns Kiev's Plans to Attack Russian Nuclear Power Plants
Moscow strongly condemns Kiev's plans to use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which could lead to a nuclear catastrophe in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
2023-07-15T12:28+0000
2023-07-15T12:28+0000
russia
maria zakharova
kiev
kursk
moscow
russian foreign ministry
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
nuclear power plant
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111892125_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_47a2c1b533f504c92cbfad869deb8ef5.jpg
On July 14, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said that a drone crashed overnight in the Russian town of Kurchatov, on the territory of which the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is located, noting that no one was injured and no critical facilities were damaged. "We strongly condemn Ukraine's malicious plans to actively use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which could lead to a large-scale nuclear catastrophe in Europe. We call on the international community and the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations to pay the closest attention to this and to strongly condemn Kiev's irresponsible behavior," Zakharova said, commenting on the drone crash in Kurchatov, a few kilometers from the Kursk NPP.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/scientist-ukraine-attacking-russian-nuclear-plants-is-height-of-lunacy-and-moral-irresponsibility-1111877770.html
kiev
kursk
moscow
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111892125_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c89e33eece41fc0de2de7cf43962ed4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kursk nuclear power plant, kursk npp, russia, ukraine, nuclear terrorism, maria zakharova
kursk nuclear power plant, kursk npp, russia, ukraine, nuclear terrorism, maria zakharova

Moscow Strongly Condemns Kiev's Plans to Attack Russian Nuclear Power Plants

12:28 GMT 15.07.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region
A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow strongly condemns Kiev's plans to use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which could lead to a nuclear catastrophe in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
On July 14, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said that a drone crashed overnight in the Russian town of Kurchatov, on the territory of which the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is located, noting that no one was injured and no critical facilities were damaged.
"We strongly condemn Ukraine's malicious plans to actively use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which could lead to a large-scale nuclear catastrophe in Europe. We call on the international community and the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations to pay the closest attention to this and to strongly condemn Kiev's irresponsible behavior," Zakharova said, commenting on the drone crash in Kurchatov, a few kilometers from the Kursk NPP.
caution sign - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
Analysis
Scientist: Ukraine Attacking Russian Nuclear Plants is Height of Lunacy and Moral Irresponsibility
Yesterday, 18:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала