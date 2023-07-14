International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/drone-crashes-close-to-kursk-nuclear-plant-no-damage-reported-1111869296.html
Drone Crashes Close to Kursk Nuclear Plant, No Damage Reported
Drone Crashes Close to Kursk Nuclear Plant, No Damage Reported
A drone crashed in the town of Kurchatov in Russia's Kursk Region overnight, no one was injured and no critical facilities were damaged, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said Friday.
2023-07-14T10:32+0000
2023-07-14T10:32+0000
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
terrorist attack
russia's special operation in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111869114_0:147:3072:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_b0b2d2a3bbfba230ede2dc16bd73aa55.jpg
"At night, a UAV crashed in the town of Kurchatov. Fortunately, none of the residents were hurt. Critical objects were not damaged as a result of the drone's crash and its subsequent detonation," Starovoit wrote in his social media account. According to available information, an aircraft-type drone that exploded near a residential building in the city Kurchatov fell a few kilometers from the Kursk NPP. ️The head of Rosatom - Russian atomic agency - assured that all measures to ensure the safety of Russian nuclear power plants had been taken, and "the situation is under control." Earlier, in April, a drone attack on the Kursk NPP was repelled by air defense forces.Another three drones were intercepted by air defenses in the Voronezh Region on Thursday, governor Alexander Gusev said. "Yesterday, air defense systems detected and destroyed three UAVs several kilometers off Voronezh. There are no victims, injured or destruction. I keep the situation under personal control," Gusev wrote on Telegram on Friday. Kremlin Slams Ukrainian Drone Attack Ukraine does not stop attempts to strike, but Russian air defense systems are working effectively, appropriate measures are being taken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation."Well, it is obvious that the enemy does not give up attempts to strike. But all our air defense systems are working, working efficiently, demonstrating their effectiveness over and over again, and appropriate measures are being taken," Peskov told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/ukraine-mulling-several-provocation-scenarios-at-zaporozhye-npp-1111489258.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111869114_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_17cfd243e767cbc7bcf23e7b86313f5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, ukranian nuclear terrorism
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, ukranian nuclear terrorism

Drone Crashes Close to Kursk Nuclear Plant, No Damage Reported

10:32 GMT 14.07.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankKursk NPP
Kursk NPP - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
VORONEZH, Russia (Sputnik) - A drone crashed in the Russian town of Kurchatov in a few kilometers from the Kursk NPP, no one was injured and no critical facilities were damaged, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said Friday.
"At night, a UAV crashed in the town of Kurchatov. Fortunately, none of the residents were hurt. Critical objects were not damaged as a result of the drone's crash and its subsequent detonation," Starovoit wrote in his social media account.
According to available information, an aircraft-type drone that exploded near a residential building in the city Kurchatov fell a few kilometers from the Kursk NPP. ️The head of Rosatom - Russian atomic agency - assured that all measures to ensure the safety of Russian nuclear power plants had been taken, and "the situation is under control."
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Mulling Several False Flag Scenarios at Zaporozhye Nuke Plant
27 June, 07:55 GMT
Earlier, in April, a drone attack on the Kursk NPP was repelled by air defense forces.
Another three drones were intercepted by air defenses in the Voronezh Region on Thursday, governor Alexander Gusev said.
"Yesterday, air defense systems detected and destroyed three UAVs several kilometers off Voronezh. There are no victims, injured or destruction. I keep the situation under personal control," Gusev wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Kremlin Slams Ukrainian Drone Attack

Ukraine does not stop attempts to strike, but Russian air defense systems are working effectively, appropriate measures are being taken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation.
"Well, it is obvious that the enemy does not give up attempts to strike. But all our air defense systems are working, working efficiently, demonstrating their effectiveness over and over again, and appropriate measures are being taken," Peskov told reporters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала