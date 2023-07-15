International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле
OceanGate Expeditions That Owned Titan Sub Leaves Social Media
OceanGate Expeditions That Owned Titan Sub Leaves Social Media
Private company OceanGate Expeditions, which owned the wrecked Titan submersible, has deleted all of its social media accounts, including its Twitter page and accounts on Meta’s* Instagram and Facebook platforms.
The website of the US deep-sea excursions company consists of only one page saying that "OceanGate Expeditions has suspended all exploration and commercial operations." Last month, the OceanGate submersible, Titan, went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The five people on board the Titan included Rush, UK businessman Hamish Harding, French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and vice chairman of Pakistan’s Engro corporation Shahzada Dawood with his 19-year-old son Suleman. Later in June, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck site was pieces of the missing submersible. All five people aboard the Titan were presumed dead.* Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization
04:34 GMT 15.07.2023
The logo for OceanGate Expeditions is seen on a boat parked near the offices of the company at a marine industrial warehouse office door in Everett, Wash., Tuesday, June 20,
The logo for OceanGate Expeditions is seen on a boat parked near the offices of the company at a marine industrial warehouse office door in Everett, Wash., Tuesday, June 20, - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
© AP Photo / Ed Komenda
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Private company OceanGate Expeditions, which owned the wrecked Titan submersible, has deleted all of its social media accounts, including its Twitter page and accounts on Meta's* Instagram and Facebook platforms.
The website of the US deep-sea excursions company consists of only one page saying that "OceanGate Expeditions has suspended all exploration and commercial operations."
An artist's representation of the Titan submersible used by OceanGate Expeditions, which imploded near the wreck of the RMS Titanic on June 18, 2023. Five died in the accident.
Americas
'Not Safe to Dive': Deep Sea Experts Warned for Years of OceanGate's Submersible Design
3 July, 18:01 GMT
Last month, the OceanGate submersible, Titan, went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The five people on board the Titan included Rush, UK businessman Hamish Harding, French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and vice chairman of Pakistan's Engro corporation Shahzada Dawood with his 19-year-old son Suleman.
Later in June, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck site was pieces of the missing submersible. All five people aboard the Titan were presumed dead.
* Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization
