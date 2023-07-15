https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/russian-army-repelled-17-enemy-attacks-in-single-day-in-donetsk-direction-1111891857.html

Russian Army Repelled 17 Enemy Attacks in Single Day in Donetsk Direction

Russian Army Repelled 17 Enemy Attacks in Single Day in Donetsk Direction

The Yug group of the Russian armed forces has successfully repulsed 17 enemy attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past day as a result of "coordinated and courageous actions," with the Ukrainian forces losing up to 315 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2023-07-15T12:18+0000

2023-07-15T12:18+0000

2023-07-15T12:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111891697_0:0:3002:1690_1920x0_80_0_0_fdd5334cef2a1870c3a18ec10d2274e3.jpg

The Yug group of the Russian armed forces has successfully repulsed 17 enemy attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past day as a result of "coordinated and courageous actions," with the Ukrainian forces losing up to 315 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. "During the fighting, the enemy losses were up to 315 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said. "The enemy's losses in these directions amounted to 210 Ukrainian soldiers, five armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, two D-30 howitzers and one D-20 howitzer," the ministry said. Manpower and equipment concentrated near the Ukrainian city of Pyatikhatki and an ammunition depot in the village of Zherebyanki were also hit, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/ukraine-loses-280-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1111872150.html

donetsk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russsian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian counteroffensive