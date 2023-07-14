International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses 280 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine has lost 280 military and 10 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts at counteroffensive in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions over the past day, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces repulsed 16 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and three in the Krasny Liman direction. During the hostilities, the enemy lost up to 280 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 howitzer, and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine also lost up to 210 military in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the given period, the ministry added.
13:04 GMT 14.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost 280 military and 10 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts at counteroffensive in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions over the past day, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces repulsed 16 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and three in the Krasny Liman direction.
During the hostilities, the enemy lost up to 280 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 howitzer, and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Lost 26,000 Troops and 3,000 Arms Since Start of Counteroffensive – Shoigu
11 July, 15:19 GMT
Ukraine also lost up to 210 military in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the given period, the ministry added.
