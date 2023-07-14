https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/ukraine-loses-280-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1111872150.html
Ukraine Loses 280 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine Loses 280 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine has lost 280 military and 10 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2023-07-14T13:04+0000
2023-07-14T13:04+0000
2023-07-14T13:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111871978_0:208:2899:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_8aee00b84a3411d4aeae766feba89cb3.jpg
Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts at counteroffensive in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions over the past day, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces repulsed 16 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and three in the Krasny Liman direction. During the hostilities, the enemy lost up to 280 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 howitzer, and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine also lost up to 210 military in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the given period, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/ukraine-lost-26000-troops-and-3000-arms-since-start-of-counteroffensive--shoigu--1111814809.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111871978_85:0:2814:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aaf7ab0d434966e7e3e15a688e615cd3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive of ukraine
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive of ukraine
Ukraine Loses 280 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost 280 military and 10 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts at counteroffensive
in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions over the past day, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces repulsed 16 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and three in the Krasny Liman direction.
During the hostilities, the enemy lost
up to 280 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 howitzer, and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine also lost up to 210 military in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the given period, the ministry added.