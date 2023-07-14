https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/ukraine-loses-280-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1111872150.html

Ukraine Loses 280 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

Ukraine has lost 280 military and 10 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts at counteroffensive in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions over the past day, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces repulsed 16 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and three in the Krasny Liman direction. During the hostilities, the enemy lost up to 280 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 howitzer, and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine also lost up to 210 military in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the given period, the ministry added.

